Top doctor's advice to Nithin Kamath: ‘Don’t follow random influencers’

Zerodha co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath, who suffered a “mild stroke” six weeks ago, has been urged by a top doctor to avoid medical advice from “random influencers” who don’t have true science to back them.

“Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out — any of these could be possible reasons,” Kamath revealed on his X (Twitter) account on Monday (February 26).

'Fit' Kamath

“I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more. From being absent-minded to more present-minded. So, 3 to 6 months for full recovery,” he added.

Kamath was left wondering why he was affected after being fit and taking care of himself. “I wondered why a person who's fit and takes care of himself could be affected. The doctor said you need to know when you need to shift the gears down a bit. Slightly broken, but still getting my treadmill count.”

Nithin, along with his brother Nikhil Kamath, founded the discount broking platform Zerodha.

What surgeon said

After an X user had some advice to Kamath, Dr. Pramesh CS, who is a director at Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai, said such medical advice from social media influencers can be “life-threatening”.

“A thread that demonstrates how life threatening social media can be... Please don't follow random "influencers" who don't have true science to back them beyond "Trust me, bro",” Dr. Pramesh, who is a thoracic surgeon, wrote.

“While some may have malicious or mercenary intentions, I largely believe in the inherent goodness of the human race and generally give the benefit of doubt that folks are well-intentioned when they give advice. But ill-researched "expert" advice can do more harm than good. Beware,” he added.

Work-life balance

Another doctor spoke about the importance of work-life balance. He said there needs to be time to relax, unwind and sleep.

“When I spoke against 72 hour work week sometime ago, there were many people up in arms and called me what all names. But the fact remains that there needs to be work life balance. There needs to be time to relax, unwind and sleep. For all that you need spare time. #MedTwitter #WorkLifeBalance #Sleep (sic),” Dr. Deepak Krishnamurthy, senior interventional cardiologist, Kauvery Hospital, Bengaluru, wrote.