Today's news LIVE! Trump blasts Canada: 'China will eat you up'
- 24 Jan 2026 11:19 AM IST
Governor Ravi insults position he holds by not reading speech in Assembly: CM Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday (January 24) claimed that Governor RN Ravi "insulted" the gubernatorial position he holds, by not reading out the speech at the commencement of the Assembly session. Stating that he was constrained to criticise the Governor for his actions, the Chief Minister said many governors that Tamil Nadu has seen in the past were not like Ravi.
"I am facing the crisis that was not witnessed during the tenure of former Chief Ministers CN Annadurai, M Karunanidhi, MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa. Governor (Ravi) is insulting the position he holds by not reading the speech at the start of the Assembly session and insisting upon playing the national anthem at the start of the Assembly session," the chief minister said in his reply to the Assembly.
The National Anthem, Stalin said, was always played at the conclusion of the Governor's speech in TN Assembly and Tamil Thai Vazhthu (Mother Tamil invocation) was played at the commencement.
"We are not inferior to anyone in patriotism, and no one needs to teach us," Stalin said and added that the crisis was something not new to him. "I have faced numerous challenges in the past and overcame them," he said.
On the crime graph in the state, the Chief Minister said the crimes during the current DMK regime were fewer compared to the incidents that happened during the AIADMK rule.
- 24 Jan 2026 11:08 AM IST
IndiGo vacates 717 slots after DGCA cuts airline's winter schedule by 10 pc
IndiGo has vacated more than 700 slots at various domestic airports, following aviation watchdog DGCA curtailing the country's largest airline's winter flights by 10 per cent after massive operational disruptions in early December, according to sources.
Generally, slots refer to a particular time period given to an airline for takeoff and landing of aircraft. In simple terms, it is about operating flights at the given time.
Out of the 717 slots, as many as 364 are from six key metro airports - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Among these cities, most of the vacated slots are from Hyderabad and Bengaluru, the sources told PTI.
As per data provided by the sources, the number of slots vacated by IndiGo is spread over the January-March period. A total of 361 slots have been vacated for March compared to just 43 for February, and this month, the count of vacated slots is at 361.
Against this backdrop, the civil aviation ministry on Thursday (January 22) asked other airlines to submit their requests for operating domestic flights on the slots vacated by IndiGo.
- 24 Jan 2026 10:23 AM IST
Leopard captured after straying into human settlement in Palakkad
A leopard that strayed into a human settlement and attacked domestic animals was captured in a cage trap in Palakkad on Saturday (January 24), forest officials said. According to officials, the presence of the leopard was confirmed after it attacked a calf in the Thachampara area recently.
The incident triggered concern among residents. Fearing further attacks on people and livestock, they demanded that the animal be captured. Following this, the Forest Department began monitoring the movement of the wild cat in the area, an official said.
A cage trap was set up in an isolated location on Friday (January 23), and the leopard was caught in it on Saturday morning, officials added. The animal will be shifted to a nearby forest station. After assessing its health condition, a decision will be taken on releasing it into a forest area elsewhere, officials said.
- 24 Jan 2026 10:19 AM IST
Night temperatures drop sharply after spell of rain in Delhi
Delhi on Saturday (January 24) witnessed sharp drop in temperatures and a slight improvement in air quality after the spell of rain a day ago. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung station recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius, 0.1 degrees above the season's normal, marking a sharp fall from Friday's low of 13.7 degrees Celsius, which was the highest in four years.
Among the other major stations, Palam and Lodhi Road both saw minimum temperatures of 6.8 degree Celsius, while The Ridge recorded 6.6 degrees and Ayanagar 6 degrees Celsius, the coldest.
The air quality saw a slight improvement on Saturday morning, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 256, in the 'poor' category, against 293 on Friday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) Sameer app.
The Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast Delhi's air quality to remain in the 'poor' category for the next two days. The outlook for the subsequent six days shows that it is likely to be in the 'poor' to 'very poor' category. The IMD has also predicted generally cloudy sky and shallow to moderate fog during morning hours, with strong surface winds with speeds ranging from 10-20 kilometres per hour.
- 24 Jan 2026 10:14 AM IST
Indian national among 4 dead in shooting linked to alleged family dispute in US
An Indian national was among the victims of a shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute in the US state of Georgia, according to the Indian mission in Atlanta. The shooting left four people dead early Friday morning (January 23) while three children were inside the home during the incident in Lawrenceville city, local media reported.
The Consulate General of India in Atlanta, expressing grief over the shooting, said the alleged shooter has been arrested and all possible assistance was being extended to the bereaved family.
“We are deeply grieved by a tragic shooting incident linked to an alleged family dispute, in which an Indian national was among the victims. The alleged shooter has been arrested, and all possible assistance is being extended to the bereaved family,” it said on X.
- 24 Jan 2026 9:56 AM IST
Sikkim: 4 construction workers held for killing contractor over wage dispute
Four construction workers, including a minor, were held in Sikkim's Gyalshing district for allegedly murdering a contractor with a hammer following a dispute over wages, police said on Saturday (January 24). The incident happened in Dentam Tar on Friday evening (January 23), and the accused persons and the victim were all from West Bengal, they said.
Rajiv Mandal (27), a resident of Raiganj in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district, was working as a contractor at a construction site, while the four accused were working as masons and carpenters under him. Superintendent of Police Tshering Sherpa said the accused and the victim were drinking and having dinner at their rented accommodation when a war of words started over payment of wages.
"The argument escalated into a scuffle, during which one of the accused allegedly assaulted the contractor with an iron hammer, resulting in his death. The accused persons then reserved a vehicle and attempted to flee. Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted the vehicle at Legship and nabbed them," he said. Tshering said an investigation is underway into the incident.
- 24 Jan 2026 9:52 AM IST
Large cache of arms, ammunition seized in Manipur
A large cache of arms and ammunition were recovered in Manipur's Imphal East district, police said on Saturday (January 24). Security forces made the recovery from the foothills of the Chanung Range, they said.
Among the weapons found were a .303 rifle with a magazine, an SLR without a magazine, eight Single Barrel Breech Loading (SBBL) rifles, a revolver, and a .22 pistol with a magazine. Twenty-four rounds of different calibres, five walkie-talkie sets with batteries, and multiple camouflage attires were also recovered in the operation on Friday, police said.
In a separate operation, a militant was arrested in Moreh in Tengnoupal district. Waikhom Athoi, 28, was a member of the banned National Revolutionary Front of Manipur, they said. A 9 mm pistol, along with two magazines and 30 live rounds, was recovered from him, they added.
- 24 Jan 2026 9:20 AM IST
Mumbai police arrest actor Kamaal R Khan for firing at residential building in AndheriThe Mumbai police arrested actor Kamaal Rashid Khan, known as KRK, on Friday (January 23) in connection with a firing incident on January 18 when two rounds were fired at a residential building in Oshiwara, Andheri. The police said that KRK in his statement accepted responsibility for the firing, and that it was done using his licensed gun. The police have seized his gun, and said the process is underway for further action.
- 24 Jan 2026 9:09 AM IST
US military assets heading to the Middle East
The Pentagon has been sending US military assets into the Middle East this week, including an aircraft carrier group and its thousands of troops, as President Donald Trump indicates he is maintaining the possibility of strikes on Iran amid its crackdown on protests.
“We have a massive fleet heading in that direction, and maybe we won't have to use it,” Trump told reporters on Thursday (January 22), saying they were going “just in case".
The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln and three accompanying destroyers left the South China Sea and began heading west earlier this week, a Navy official said. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military movements, said on Friday (January 23) that the Lincoln strike group was in the Indian Ocean. When they arrive in the region, those warships would join three littoral combat ships, which were in port in Bahrain on Friday, as well as two other US Navy destroyers, which were at sea in the Persian Gulf.
The arrival of the carrier strike group would bring roughly 5,700 additional service members. The US has several bases in the Middle East, including Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, which hosts thousands of American troops and is the forward headquarters for US Central Command.
The world's largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R Ford, was ordered in October to sail from the Mediterranean Sea to the Caribbean along with several destroyers. The carrier USS Nimitz, which helped conduct the June strikes on Iran's nuclear sites, also departed the region in October.
Central Command said on social media that the Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle now has a presence in the Mideast, noting the fighter jet “enhances combat readiness and promotes regional security and stability".
- 24 Jan 2026 9:03 AM IST
Ukraine, Russia, US to discuss issue of territorial concessions in Abu Dhabi
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the future of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region will be a key focus as negotiators from Ukraine, Russia, and the United States meet in Abu Dhabi for talks to end Russia's nearly four-year full-scale invasion.
The UAE's foreign ministry said the talks commenced on Friday (January 23) and are scheduled to continue over two days “as part of ongoing efforts to promote dialogue and identify political solutions to the crisis.” The three-way talks come hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the settlement in Ukraine with US President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner during marathon overnight talks. The Kremlin insisted that to reach a peace deal, Kyiv must withdraw its troops from the areas in the east that Russia illegally annexed but never fully captured.
Zelenskyy, meanwhile, reiterated his openness to establishing a free trade zone under Ukraine's control in the country's east. He said he discussed the proposal with Trump in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, and told reporters: “I think it will be positive for our business."
Friday is the first known time that officials from the Trump administration simultaneously meet with negotiators from both Ukraine and Russia. While it's unclear how the talks will unfold and many obstacles to peace remain, some see it as a sign that the parties are making headway in closing a deal.
Zelenskyy said after meeting with Trump that while the future status of land in eastern Ukraine currently occupied by Russia remains unresolved, the peace proposals are “nearly ready.”