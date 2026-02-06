Feb 6 News Live I RBI MPC Meet: Repo rate unchanged at 5.25%
- 6 Feb 2026 10:24 AM IST
Malayalam actor Maniyanpilla Raju arrested in hit-and-run-case: Reports
Malayalam actor Maniyanpilla Raju was arrested on Friday (February 6) in connection with a hit-and-run case that left two men injured in Thiruvananthapuram late Thursday night, as per local media reports.
According to preliminary information, the actor’s car allegedly hit a motorcycle carrying two youths Sooraj and Nidev, both aged 20, near the Trivandrum Club on the Vellayambalam–Vazhuthakkad road around 9.30 pm, before fleeing the scene. Raju was reportedly unreachable for nearly ten hours following the incident.
Police launched an investigation and later took the actor into custody.Both victims were rushed to hospital. One sustained a leg fracture, while the other is undergoing treatment for a spinal injury.
- 6 Feb 2026 10:18 AM IST
Repo rate unchanged at 5.25%,
The Reserve Bank of India kept its repo rate unchanged at 5.25%, with inflation remaining below the tolerance band. The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted unanimously to maintain the neutral stance, Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced on Friday.
- 6 Feb 2026 9:21 AM IST
Top priority is to look into problems of IDPs: Manipur CM Khemchand Singh
Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh said the top priority of his government was to look into the problems of the people displaced by the ethnic violence in both hill and valley districts.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday (February 5), he said the government will soon formulate a roadmap for the return of these people to their homes.
"Our first priority will be to look after the problems of IDPs (internally displaced persons) in both hills and the valley. The biggest issue is that they are not able to return to their home. The government will formulate a roadmap very soon," he said.
Singh took the oath as the chief minister of the restive state on Wednesday (February 4).
- 6 Feb 2026 7:53 AM IST
Meghalaya: Toll in illegal coal mine blast rises to 18
At least 18 people were killed, and several others are feared trapped following an explosion at a suspected illegal coal mine in a village in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district on Thursday.
The East Jaintia Hills district police confirmed the recovery of 18 bodies from the site. Authorities said the explosion occurred inside the mine, trapping the labourers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased, while the injured would be given ₹50,000. The Meghalaya government announced an ex-gratia of ₹3 lakh.
- 6 Feb 2026 7:17 AM IST
Almost 4,000 Indians deported from US in 2025
Over 3,800 Indian nationals were deported from the US in 2025, the government has informed the Rajya Sabha.
The figures include 3,414 Indians deported through Washington until mid-December, according to data provided in a tabulated form in a written response to a query from Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh.
Congress member Randeep Singh Surjewala asked for the number of Indian nationals deported from the United States and other countries during the last five years, preventive measures including registration or licensing of travel agencies and border coordination taken to protect vulnerable youth, and whether any targets or timelines have been fixed to reduce the illegal "Dunki route" migration.
- 6 Feb 2026 7:15 AM IST
Kuki outfits issue warning to MLAs: Don't be part of govt formation
Several Kuki groups in Manipur have warned their community legislators not to participate in government formation in the northeastern state, with calls for a “total shutdown” in Churachandpur and protest demonstrations at several places.
BJP MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Wednesday became the 13th Chief Minister of Manipur, nearly a year after the resignation of BJP leader N Biren Singh, following months of ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the state, leading to the imposition of President's Rule.
Nemcha Kipgen, a BJP MLA who belongs to the Kuki community, and Naga People's Front legislator L Dikho, took oath as deputy chief ministers of Manipur.
Reacting to the development , the Joint Forum of Seven (JF7), a tribal organisation based in Churachandpur district, called for a “total shutdown” in Kuki Zo-dominated areas from 6 am to 6 pm on Friday.
It urged all community members to join the protests across villages in a democratic way, reiterating the demand for a separate Kuki administration.
The Kuki Zo Council said any community MLA who chooses to disregard its collective decision shall be doing so in their individual capacity, and that the organisation will not be held accountable for consequences arising out of the “unilateral decisions”.
Some Kuki militant groups have also issued a strong warning to MLAs from the community against participating in government formation.
On Wednesday night, agitators burnt tyres and placed bamboo sticks on the road near Leimakhong in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district to protest against Nemcha Kipgen's swearing in as a deputy CM.
The Kuki Liberation Army (Letkholun), in a statement, said it is issuing a "clear and final warning" that any Kuki Zo representative, who choses to participate in the formation of a popular government, shall be deemed to have acted in betrayal of the community people.
"Any untoward development arising from such participation shall rest solely and squarely on the shoulders of the participating Kuki Zo MLAs,” it said.
- 6 Feb 2026 6:51 AM IST
I stopped Indo-Pak war, repeats Trump
US President Donald Trump repeated twice in a single day the claim that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan last year.
"In one year, I've ended eight raging wars, such as (the war between) Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Armenia and Azerbaijan," Trump said at the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday.
Later, in a post on Truth Social, Trump reiterated the claim that he stopped a nuclear war from breaking out between India and Pakistan.
"The United States is the most powerful Country in the World. I completely rebuilt its Military in my First Term, including new and many refurbished nuclear weapons. I also added Space Force and now, continue to rebuild our Military at levels never seen before. We are even adding Battleships, which are 100 times more powerful than the ones that roamed the Seas during World War II -- The Iowa, Missouri, Alabama, and others. I have stopped Nuclear Wars from breaking out across the World between Pakistan and India, Iran and Israel, and Russia and Ukraine," Trump posted.
The US President has claimed over 90 times that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan. He has been making the assertion repeatedly, on various platforms in the US and around the world, since May 10 last year when he announced on social media that India and Pakistan agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after a "long night" of talks mediated by Washington. India has consistently denied any third-party intervention.
- 6 Feb 2026 6:48 AM IST
Mandhana and Voll take RCB to second win
Displaying absolute dominance, a Smrit Mandhana-inspired Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifted their second Women's Premier League trophy with a six-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals, who failed to seize the moment on the biggest stage despite playing in their fourth final.
RCB captain Mandhana looked in imperious touch on way to a magnificent 87 off 41 balls, while Georgia Voll smashed 79 in 54 deliveries during a 165-run partnership for the second wicket with her skipper, which paved the way for a memorable title triumph. This was after skipper Jemimah Rodrigues rose to the occasion with a scintillating half-century and Chinelle Henry blazed away to a 15-ball 35 to lift Delhi Capitals to an imposing 203 for four.
Laura Wolvaardt (44 not out off 25 balls) and Lizelle Lee (37 off 30 balls) also made quick runs after DC were put in. Rodrigues slammed 57 off 37 balls.
In reply, RCB completed the record chase with two balls remaining while joining Mumbai Indians as the most successful teams in the WPL. In the stiff chase, RCB lost the big wicket of Grace Harris (9) early but skipper Smriti Mandhana and Georgia Voll kept them in the contest by scoring quickly and keeping pace with the required run rate.
Both Mandhana and Georgia drove anything that was pitched up with ease, pulled and cut the short balls with authority as RCB reached 100 exactly at the halfway mark. requiring 104 runs in 60 balls.
Meanwhile Mandhana, having just hit two sixes, raced to her fifty in 23 balls with a sublime boundary against Sneh Rana.
Voll was also at her best at the other end, dispatching everything that was in her arc with utter disdain.
The equation came down to 54 of 36 balls after Mandhana smashed Shree Charani for two boundaries to take RCB to 150 in 14 overs.
The two continued to dominate until Voll gave her wicket away to Minnu Mani, raising DC hopes. However, RCB held their nerves to emerge winners.
Earlier, the Royal Challengers were on the money in the first three overs with Lauren Bell and Sayali Satghare conceding just nine runs as Shafali Verma and Lee did not get enough width to free their arms.
However, the fourth over bowled by Satghare saw the Capitals release the pressure with Lee clobbering the medium pacer's half-volley and half-tracker two successive sixes -- one over long-off and another over mid-wicket.
There was then an appeal for a stumping thanks to Richa Ghosh's enterprise and it was followed by Satghare failing to latch on to a difficult caught and bowled chance, ending an eventful over that yielded the Capitals 20 runs and gave them the much-needed momentum after the sluggish start.
With DC reaching 36 after five overs, skipper Smriti Mandhana introduced Arundhati Reddy into the attack and Shafali straightaway collected two fours. However, Reddy hit back with the wicket of Shafali with a short ball, which was smartly taken by Ghosh behind the stumps.
The classy Laura Wolvaardt began with an exquisite boundary before Lee welcomed of-spinner Shreyanka Patil into the attack with two fours and a six on the trot, lifting DC to 72 for one in seven overs.
It took compatriot Nadine de Klerk to end the dangerous Lee's stay in the middle, as the opener skied one for Grace Harris to run in from long-on to complete a clean catch.
Rodrigues joined Wolvaardt, and the duo found the gaps at will with their stylish batting to keep RCB under pressure with a partnership of 76 runs.
In the end though, RCB had the last laugh, once again, in a rematch of the 2024 final. PTI