Feb 18 News Live: Restricted access for AI Summit delegates for 2 days

- 18 Feb 2026 7:25 AM IST
India AI Mission 2.0 to offer AI suite for MSMEs; Vaishnaw calls it 'UPI of AI'
The next phase of the India AI Mission will bring a bouquet of Artificial Intelligence solutions for MSMEs and users in healthcare and education space, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday, likening it to the “UPI of AI”.
The minister said the next phase of the India AI Mission will have a lot to offer to MSMEs. “We will be creating a bouquet of solutions which are trusted solutions, which have been tested on security, on all possible parameters, then we will present those solutions (just) like UPI, where the bouquet of solutions is available to the world for using it and building on top of it,” he said terming it as “AI kaa UPI” or UPI of AI.
The bouquet will have series of solutions that MSMEs can use to enhance productivity and efficiency. The minister said doctors in rural areas will be able to leverage this bouquet of AI solutions to deliver better healthcare services, while teachers would be able to harness them to enhance the quality of education.
“We will provide it in India AI Mission 2.0, through a UPI-type platform,” Vaishnaw said.
- 18 Feb 2026 7:22 AM IST
No-handshake policy by cricketers is BJP 'dadagiri': Raut
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has said Indian cricketers not shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts during the recently-played cricket match is “dadagiri” (bullying) by the BJP and the Centre.
Raut said his party is of the opinion that matches should not be played between India and Pakistan. “(But) If you are doing that, then show sportsmanship,” Raut said.
“Indian players not shaking hands with Pakistani players is dadagiri of the BJP and the government on Indian players. Why are you playing? What happens if you don’t play (with Pakistan),” he said.
By playing with Pakistan, thousands of crores are earned in betting. Of this, half will go to Pakistan. That money will go to Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar. This will again lead to terrorism, the Sena (UBT) MP added.
Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav did not shake hands with his Pakistan counterpart Salman Ali Agha during the toss of their T20 World Cup clash in Colombo on Sunday, maintaining the status quo since the Asia Cup in Dubai last year.
- 18 Feb 2026 7:19 AM IST
BEST bus catches fire on Mumbai's Western Express Highway
A bus operated by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) caught fire on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai’s Kandivali area on Tuesday (February 17) night.
“The blaze erupted in the CNG-run bus of the BEST near Sai Dham temple in Kandivali east. All passengers were safely evacuated and nobody was injured,” an official told PTI.
Police and fire brigade were alerted, following which they launched a firefighting operation. Preliminary information shows the fire started in the engine section of the vehicle.
Due to the incident, traffic on the Western Express Highway was disrupted for some time.
- 18 Feb 2026 7:16 AM IST
India AI Impact Summit: Restricted access for 2 days
Delegates will get restricted access to the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on February 18 and 19 due to VIP movements and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s presence at the venue, news agency PTI has reported.
Delegates attending the conference at Bharat Mandapam will have to vacate the convention area by 4.30 pm as the Prime Minister will host dinner for state guests and business leaders post 6 pm, MeitY officials told PTI.
Digital India managing director and CEO Akhil Kumar told reporters that the AI Expo area will remain open till 8 pm from February 18 onwards due to huge enthusiasm received by delegates.
“Delegates can move to the expo area after vacating the convention area. Exit will be only through Gate 4 throughout the day,” Kumar said.
Delegates will be allowed to enter from Gate 4 from 8 am onwards for drop-offs by cars or cabs. Gate 10 will be operational for entry from 8 am to 4:30 pm for delegates arriving by Metro.
The Prime Minister will inaugurate the main summit on February 19. “Expo area will open for all delegates from 11 am onwards on February 19, including the media centre in Hall 1,” Kumar said.