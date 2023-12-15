TMC's Derek O'Brien stages 'silent protest' after suspension from Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien Thursday staged a silent protest against his suspension from Rajya Sabha for disrupting House proceedings.

A resolution on breach of privilege was also moved against him for staying in the House after suspension and the matter was referred to the Privileges Committee of Rajya Sabha.

As many as 14 opposition MPs were suspended from Parliament for the remainder of the Winter Session for disrupting proceedings over the Lok Sabha security breach issue.

While O'Brien was suspended from the Rajya Sabha, 13 opposition MPs, including nine from the Congress and the DMK's Kanimozhi, were suspended from the Lok Sabha.

The TMC MP walked out of the Parliament building with a placard hanging around his neck which read "Silent Protest" in English, Hindi and Bengali. He refused to speak on the issue.

Sources said O'Brien has decided to stage the silent protest till the end of the Winter Session on December 22.

Shortly after Rajya Sabha met at 11 am on Thursday, almost all opposition MPs trooped to the Well of the House demanding a discussion on the Parliament security breach.

O'Brien too moved into the area in front of the chair and flung his arms in the air. This infuriated Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, who named O'Brien and asked him to leave the House.

A person named by the chair has to withdraw himself from the proceedings for the day.

Dhankhar described O'Brien's conduct as "defiance" of the chair and "serious misconduct".

The House was adjourned till 12 noon. When the House met again, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved a motion to suspend O'Brien under Rule 256. The motion was passed by voice vote, and O'Brien was suspended for the remaining part of the session.

He however continued to be in the House.

Rajya Sabha witnessed multiple adjournments as O'Brien stayed in the House along with several other opposition MPs. At 4 pm, when the House reassembled, Goyal moved a motion to refer the matter relating to O'Brien's conduct to the Committee of Privileges, stating that it was a "serious contempt of the House" and breach of privilege.

O'Brien left the House after it was adjourned for the day after 4 pm.

Sources said the opposition MPs will continue to raise the issue in both Houses on Friday as well, pressing for a discussion and a statement by Home Minister Amit Shah.

Opposition leaders are also demanding action against BJP MP from Mysuru Prathap Simha who provided the visitor passes to the intruders. PTI

