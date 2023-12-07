TMC protests against BJP minister’s ‘thumka’ jibe over Mamata’s KIFF dance

Women MPs from the Trinamool Congress on Thursday held a protest in Parliament premises against Union Minister Giriraj Singh’s “misogynistic” remarks targeting TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Singh sparked the debate by criticising Banerjee’s involvement in the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), particularly her dancing alongside Bollywood actor Salman Khan. A video circulating on social media captured Singh expressing disapproval, stating that Banerjee’s “thumka” (dance move) at the festival was inappropriate.

Mr Not So Honourable Minister @girirajsinghbjp - your shameful misogynistic comments about only lady CM in India reek of your sick perverted mentality. Yes we love our jashn. We love our thumkas. We celebrate that @BJP4India can never rule Bengal. pic.twitter.com/CphZSsvbzs — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) December 6, 2023

Women MPs protest This comment triggered strong opposition from Trinamool leaders, led by Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra, who vehemently protested Singh’s statement. The women MPs from the party staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Parliament complex on Thursday (December 7), and held placards demanding that Singh be expelled. “We heard the remarks yesterday, and they are absolutely shameful, misogynistic, patriarchal. The Union minister is commenting on the only woman chief minister in India,” Moitra said. “Is this the kind of language to use. This is the problem with BJP and its ministers,” said.

Shameful misogynist @girirajsinghbjp - you dare tell @MamataOfficial what is “uchit”?You deprive crores of poor people of rightful MNREGA wages and AWAS funds for years & yet your twisted sick mind tells our CM what is “uchit”. Get a life. pic.twitter.com/hrxStYoHb5 — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) December 6, 2023

“They dislike women. They cannot handle women in positions of power, they cannot handle women in authority. They’re misogynistic to the core,” she charged. Moitra had shared on X a clip of an interview purportedly given by Singh to a TV channel in which the BJP leader referred to Banerjee and said, “Jashn mana rahi hai, thumke laga rahi hai, yeh uchit nahi hai (she is celebrating and dancing, this is inappropriate).” Several TMC leaders had slammed the rural development minister for his comments on the chief minister attending the KIFF. TMC Rajya Sabha member Santanu Sen had on Wednesday raised the issue in the House during a debate on the economic situation in the country. “I would like to strongly protest the pose and posture of one of our Cabinet ministers targeting the only lady chief minister of the country. I can show you the video if you want. It should be noted,” he had said.

Shameless @girirajsinghbjp & @BJP4India cannot handle women in power & in authority. Forget apologizing - he now lies outright, says he never said what he did! Shandilyaji - जिस पापी को गुण नहीं गोत्र प्यारा है, समझो उसने ही हमें यहां मारा है https://t.co/TgiCCJ21ED — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) December 7, 2023

Singh’s defence However, Singh defended himself, claiming he used the word “jashn” (celebration) rather than “thumka”, and justified his criticism of Banerjee for participating in the festival amidst the state’s alleged corruption issues. Dismissing the uproar from TMC leaders, Singh insisted they were amplifying his words beyond their actual context. But the TMC official account shared a video showcasing Giriraj Singh saying “thumka” while physically gesturing with side-to-side movements. In response to Singh’s denial, the party slammed the BJP’s typical approach of engaging in contentious behaviour and defending it, despite clear and undeniable evidence. The party said Singh’s actions and words, evident in the video, left no room for misinterpretation, labelling it as yet another instance of the BJP’s strategy to engage in contentious conduct and unapologetically stand by it, despite substantial evidence.

Our women, Our strength!Women MPs and party leaders staged a protest today in front of Gandhi Ji’s statue against @girirajsinghbjp's distasteful remarks directed at Hon’ble CM @MamataOfficial. Bengal proudly celebrates its women, each a personification of Maa Durga.… pic.twitter.com/4oVWsYsMLa — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) December 7, 2023