TMC protests against BJP minister’s ‘thumka’ jibe over Mamata’s KIFF dance
Singh claims he used the word “jashn” rather than “thumka”, justifies his criticism of Banerjee for participating in the festival amid alleged corruption issues
Women MPs from the Trinamool Congress on Thursday held a protest in Parliament premises against Union Minister Giriraj Singh’s “misogynistic” remarks targeting TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Singh sparked the debate by criticising Banerjee’s involvement in the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), particularly her dancing alongside Bollywood actor Salman Khan.
A video circulating on social media captured Singh expressing disapproval, stating that Banerjee’s “thumka” (dance move) at the festival was inappropriate.
Women MPs protest
This comment triggered strong opposition from Trinamool leaders, led by Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra, who vehemently protested Singh’s statement.
The women MPs from the party staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Parliament complex on Thursday (December 7), and held placards demanding that Singh be expelled.
“We heard the remarks yesterday, and they are absolutely shameful, misogynistic, patriarchal. The Union minister is commenting on the only woman chief minister in India,” Moitra said. “Is this the kind of language to use. This is the problem with BJP and its ministers,” said.
“They dislike women. They cannot handle women in positions of power, they cannot handle women in authority. They’re misogynistic to the core,” she charged.
Moitra had shared on X a clip of an interview purportedly given by Singh to a TV channel in which the BJP leader referred to Banerjee and said, “Jashn mana rahi hai, thumke laga rahi hai, yeh uchit nahi hai (she is celebrating and dancing, this is inappropriate).”
Several TMC leaders had slammed the rural development minister for his comments on the chief minister attending the KIFF.
TMC Rajya Sabha member Santanu Sen had on Wednesday raised the issue in the House during a debate on the economic situation in the country.
“I would like to strongly protest the pose and posture of one of our Cabinet ministers targeting the only lady chief minister of the country. I can show you the video if you want. It should be noted,” he had said.
Singh’s defence
However, Singh defended himself, claiming he used the word “jashn” (celebration) rather than “thumka”, and justified his criticism of Banerjee for participating in the festival amidst the state’s alleged corruption issues.
Dismissing the uproar from TMC leaders, Singh insisted they were amplifying his words beyond their actual context.
But the TMC official account shared a video showcasing Giriraj Singh saying “thumka” while physically gesturing with side-to-side movements.
In response to Singh’s denial, the party slammed the BJP’s typical approach of engaging in contentious behaviour and defending it, despite clear and undeniable evidence.
The party said Singh’s actions and words, evident in the video, left no room for misinterpretation, labelling it as yet another instance of the BJP’s strategy to engage in contentious conduct and unapologetically stand by it, despite substantial evidence.
Mamata brushes off jibe
Moitra, hitting out at Singh, said the reason Bengal celebrates (“manao jashn”) is to avoid the presence of individuals like him.
Moitra vehemently contested Singh’s audacity to dictate what’s appropriate for Mamata Banerjee, stating that it’s improper to deprive the people of Bengal of their MNREGA dues, which Singh’s ministry allegedly withheld.
Moitra also likened Mamata Banerjee to Maa Kali, the revered deity, and stressed on her importance as the only female chief minister in India.
She insisted that the multiple electoral mandates from Bengal, showing strong support for Banerjee, affirming trust through not just one or two, but three consecutive elections.
Mamata Banerjee herself has brushed off Singh’s jibe without much ado. “I don’t know how to dance. Sometimes I dance with tribals to support them. On that day, (actor) Anil Kapoor ji took my hand to the stage. We respect Bollywood. Mine was a gesture of respect, nothing else,” she has been quoted as saying.
