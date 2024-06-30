TISS withdraws termination notice of over 100 staffers; Tata Education Trust to release funds





In a reversal of events, premier education institute Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) withdrew its notice firing nearly 100 teaching and non-teaching staff, who had been appointed under programmes funded by the Tata Education Trust (TET). They were being laid off due to the non-release of funds, the institute had said earlier.

But now, the TISS registrar has confirmed in a press release that the notice firing the staff has been withdrawn. The move comes after TET has assured that the resources will be made available to TISS,