Three names from India in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list for 2024

Three Indian restaurants have featured in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list for 2024.

India’s best

New Delhi’s Indian Accent, which has been finding a spot on this list for nine years straight, featured in the top 50 this year too, thought its ranking, at 26th, has fallen. It was 19th last year.

Among the Indian restaurants, Mumbai’s fine-dining restaurant Masque, which has been finding a place in the list since 2021, came on top at 23rd. It was placed in 16th last year.

Masque, founded in 2016, has also become the Best Restaurant in India for the second consecutive year.

Chennai’s Avartana at ITC Grand Chola is the third Indian restaurant on the list. It entered the list last year, at no. 30. This year it’s placed 44th.