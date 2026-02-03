Three Indian nationals arrested in Canada in Surrey shooting case

Three Indian nationals have been arrested in Canada for firing at a residential building in Surrey’s Crescent Beach neighbourhood in an apparent extortion bid.

According to a statement issued by the Surrey Police Service (SPS), the three accused were arrested in the early hours of Sunday (February 1). The police stated that the accused have been identified as Harjot Singh, 21, Taranveer Singh, 19, and Dayajeet Singh Billing, also 21, adding that all three of them have been charged with discharging a firearm into a place.

“All three have been remanded in custody until February 5, 2026. SPS has confirmed they are all foreign nationals and has engaged the Canada Border Services Agency,” stated SPS.

Police team informed of firing

They further stated that on Sunday at around 3:50 am, a local police team were patrolling Surrey’s Crescent Beach neighbourhood after receiving a report of shots being fired and a small fire outside a residential building in the area.

Also Read: Indian-origin man shot dead in Canada’s Burnaby, gang war suspected

“On February 1, 2026, at approximately 3:50 am, Surrey Police Service (SPS) members assigned to Project Assurance, working in collaboration with SPS’s Major Crime Section, were patrolling in Surrey’s Crescent Beach neighbourhood when reports came in of shots fired and a small fire outside a residence near Crescent Road and 132 Street,” stated the police.

Following the alert, Surrey Police Service, the Lower Mainland District Integrated Police Dog Service, and the Delta Police Department officers responded to assist.

Accused tried to flee on foot

Local SPS officers spotted a suspect vehicle driving nearby, police said, adding that its occupants fled on foot.

“The three accused were arrested by SPS officers a short time later near 28 Avenue and 140 Street after getting into a rideshare vehicle. SPS’s Major Crime Section took over the investigation, and the three men have now been charged with Criminal Code offences,” it added.

Earlier incident

Last week, police in Surrey arrested two other Indian nationals in a separate shooting incident that was also linked to an alleged extortion attempt, reported the Hindustan Times.

Also Read: Indian man shoots wife, 3 relatives dead in US; kids hide in closet, 12-yr-old son calls cops

Harshdeep Singh, 20, was charged with one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and another count of occupying a vehicle while knowing that a firearm was present.

Hanspreet Singh, a 21-year-old man, was charged with one count of occupying a vehicle with knowledge that a firearm was inside.