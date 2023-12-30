This Bollywood actor ruled Google as the most searched Indian personality in 2023

Guess who was the most sought-after Indian personality or celebrity who the Indian netizens went crazy about and burned the midnight oil to know about what they were doing?

Certainly, our ubiquitous Prime Minister Narendra Modi? Or, Israel–Palestine conflict, no? Or, Indian cricket star Virat Kohli, no?

Surprisingly, none of these personalities could pull the Indian netizens and hook them to Google.

It is Bollywood actor Kiara Advani, according to a report by NDTV, who turned out to be the cynosure of Indian netizens in 2023 as she tops the chart as the most searched Indian personality on Google. Her wedding with actor Sidharth Malhotra was the highest point in terms of popularity with netizens, winning her the top slot.

The next three slots went to cricketers.

Cricket sensation Shubman Gill, who has won millions of hearts with his stellar performance, has followed Advani closely behind in popularity. It is interesting to note that the third slot has gone to the Indian-origin New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra. There were speculations about his connection with India’s cricketing greats Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, which according the report, fuelled the Google search.

Mohammed Shami, the fast bowler who won millions of admirers with his stunning performance during the 2023 World Cup, has secured the fourth slot.

Guess who could be the next on this list?

Elvish Yadav, popular YouTuber and Big Boss OTT winner, who was booked by the Noida police in November for alleged involvement in the sale of snake venom at rave parties, was the fifth most searched personality on Google.

Apart from Malhotra, Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell, David Beckham, Suryakumar Yadav, and Travis Head, Australia's World Cup hero, make up the rest of the top 10.

Obviously, Kohli hasn’t made it to the list.