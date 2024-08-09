Third edition of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign from Aug 9-15, 'Tiranga Bike Rally' on Aug 13

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The third edition of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign will be celebrated from August 9 to 15 to mark the 78th Independence Day, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Thursday here.

"The initiative aims to instil spirit of patriotism and national pride among citizens by encouraging every Indian to hoist the national flag," he said during an interaction with reporters.

The minister urged citizens to hoist the tricolour at their homes and click a selfie with the flag and upload it on the HGT portal.

He said 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign was started under the banner of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in 2022 and it has grown into a people's movement.

In 2022, the national flag was hoisted at more than 23 crore homes and six crore people uploaded their selfies with the flag on HGT portal.

In 2023, over 10 crore selfies were uploaded under the HGT campaign, the Culture Ministry said in a statement.

A highlight of the campaign is a special 'Tiranga Bike Rally' featuring members of Parliament, which will take place in Delhi on August 13.

The rally will start from Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, and end at Major Dhyan Chand Stadium, passing through India Gate, it said. PTI

