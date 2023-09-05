Things you cannot do in Delhi this weekend due to G20 Summit curbs

With New Delhi all set to host the much-awaited G20 Summit at Bharat Mandapam, the newly built international convention and exhibition centre, in Pragati Maidan, tight security arrangements are being made and restrictions have been imposed that will affect normal life in the coming weekend.

With officials and leaders scheduled to start arriving in the national capital from September 8, the Delhi Police has announced a detailed plan of restrictions which will begin from the intervening night of September 7-8 and will remain in force till September 10 night.

Here is the list of services that will be affected due to G20 in Delhi:

1. Services of more than 300 trains will be impacted, as the Indian Railways has terminated the services of 207 trains, while terminals of 15 trains have been changed. Besides, the routes of six trains have also been diverted from September 8 to 11.

2. Delhi Metro services will also be affected as officials announced the complete closure of the Metro station near the Supreme Court while hinting at the possibility of additional curbs. At some Metro stations, entry and exit may be closed for 10-15 minutes as per the security rules, but train services will continue.

3. Road transportation will also be affected during the event with officials announcing some diversions. Vehicles passing through New Delhi will be diverted towards the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways and other alternative routes. These vehicles will not be allowed to enter Delhi. The controlled zone i.e. New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) area or Lutyens’ Delhi will not have the facility of city bus service.

4. Passengers heading towards New Delhi Railway Station from the Ajmeri Gate side and towards Old Delhi Railway Station from Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (SPM) Road will face restrictions from 5 am to 1 pm on September For passengers going towards the Hazrat Nizamuddin and Sarai Rohilla railway stations, the Delhi Police advised them to use Metro services.

5. There will also be some restrictions on the movement to airport from September 8 to 10. In its advisory, Delhi Police suggested people use the Metro's airport line for movement. In case passengers travelling to the airport opt to travel by road instead of the metro, they were advised to make travel plans with sufficient time in hand.

6. All online delivery services such as Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon, Flipkart, etc., will be barred in the heart of capital. “Cloud kitchens and food deliveries, or any commercial deliveries like Amazon deliveries, will not be allowed as we have stopped commercial services in the NDMC area,” said police officials. Only delivery of medicines and essential items will be allowed.

7. All Central government offices in the national capital will be closed from September 8 to 10 considering the G20 summit.

8. According to the notification of the General Administration Department (GAD) of the Delhi government, all commercial and business establishments within the jurisdiction of New Delhi Police District will also be closed during this period.

9. Banks and financial institutions in the New Delhi district will be closed from September 8-10. The New Delhi district is considered the heart of the national capital with bungalows of high-rank government officials, ministers, and other VIPs. Most of the banks have their main office/branch at Connaught Place and adjoining areas in the district.

10. People won’t be able to enjoy their weekend, as all theatres, bars and restaurants will remain closed in the controlled areas. An excise department official said all retail liquor stores in the New Delhi police district will also remain closed, while independent bars and the serving of liquor at restaurants in New Delhi is also likely to be prohibited during this period. The bars and restaurants located in hotels will continue to operate uninterrupted.