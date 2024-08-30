Thesis approval no more mandatory for PG medical students to appear in exams

In a move aimed at curbing mental health issues and ease work pressure, the National Medical Commission (NMC), the country’s top medical education regulator, has said that the approval and acceptance of thesis is not mandatory for students to appear in the final PG examination.

Students will submit their thesis to the university through the head of department (HoD) and dean of the medical college, according to a letter written by Dr Vijay Oza, president of NMC’s Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB), to medical colleges. “The student cannot be prevented from appearing in the examination if he has not obtained approval of thesis from HoD,” said the letter reviewed by Mint.

The NMC’s directions will help address concerns about mental health and alleged harassment of PG medical students by HoDs. Several instance of students dying by suicide have been reported in cities like Bhopal, Dehradun and Patiala.

The PGMEB also reminded medical colleges about the requirement to complete the final PG exam by December 31.



5% marks for thesis



The NMC came out with these directions after it was apprised of concerns about the dissertation and thesis being a prerequisite for appearing in the final examination for the PG batch of 2021 during a meeting with representatives from various health universities in July.

The regulator had clarified that, according to the provisions of Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations (PGMER), 2023, all specialty and super-specialty students will conduct and write a thesis based on research.

“The thesis now accounts for 5% of the total marks in the clinical/practical and viva voce components, meaning 20 marks out of the total marks allocated for these components are reserved for the thesis,” Dr Oza wrote in the latest letter.

Earlier, there were no marks for thesis, but approval by the HoD or dean was a prerequisite to appear in the final examination. A student whose thesis was not approved couldn’t take the examination.

“External examiner outside the state will evaluate the thesis and take viva voce on it and marks will be given on quality of thesis and performance on its viva voce,” the letter said, adding that this change in the guidelines will help with the quality of thesis-related research work.

Mental health woes

According to a survey conducted by the NMC, about 15.3% of the PG medical students suffer from mental health disorders, with 31.2% found to have considered suicide.

The May survey of 5,337 PG students revealed that around 51.8% of respondents faced challenges regarding their thesis-related work, while 11.6% experienced exploitation.



About 8.2% students reported delays in thesis submission by their guides, which can contribute to increased stress and potentially impact their academic progress; 7.5% encountered requests for data manipulation, suggesting ethical concerns within certain thesis supervisory relationships.

The most common request was for better faculty guidance with 36.5% asking for it, followed by the desire to remove thesis altogether (23.4%). About 20.8% students desired extra time to complete their thesis and 12.7% sought financial aid.