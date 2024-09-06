Their personal choice; no such plans for me: Sakhi Malik on Phogat, Punia joining Congress

Olympian Sakshi Malik on Friday (September 6) said the decision of fellow wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia of joining the Congress was their personal choice, and that she doesn’t want to enter politics and would rather continue her fight for women in wrestling.

“I also got several political offers,” she told ANI, adding that she didn’t take up the offers as she “believes in staying true to my fight for women in wrestling.”

The trio were at the forefront of the protest against the alleged sexual abuse of women wrestlers by Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the former president of the Wrestling Federation of India.

‘Our agitation shouldn’t be given a wrong impression’

Stating that sacrifices need to be made for greater causes, Malik said she, despite getting offers to join politics, has decided against it to ensure justice for women wrestlers.

“It is their (Phogat and Punia’s) personal choice to join the party. I believe that we should make sacrifices. Our agitation, the fight for women should not be given a wrong impression…From my end, the agitation continues…”she said.

‘My fight is genuine, will continue’

“I too had received offers, but I wanted to see what I started till the end. Unless the federation is cleaned and the exploitation of women ends, my fight will continue. The fight is genuine and it will continue,” she said.

She asserted that she has no links with any political party, and said her only fight was against Brij Bhushan.

“I am apolitical. I work in Railways. My fight was only against Brij Bhushan Singh. I am not linked to any party so I will not join any party campaigns,” she said.

Malik’s comments come on a day both Phogat and Punia formally joined the Congress.