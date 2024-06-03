Tale of two Indian mothers who stooped low to save their errant sons

Two Indian mothers, one belonging to a prominent political family in Karnataka, hit the headlines last week.

While Bhavani Revanna, the mother of Prajwal Revanna, the accused in the sleaze video tape controversy is absconding in fear of being hauled to jail, the mother of the juvenile accused in the Porsche accident case, has been arrested by the Pune police for reportedly tampering with evidence.

Both mothers have one thing in common: both were willing to bend the law and go to any lengths to protect their errant, wayward sons.

Nothing stirs their conscience

Indian mothers, who are known to be unabashedly blind to their sons’ faults, can overlook some extremely serious delinquent behaviour at times too, it seems. Nothing seems to stir their conscience, not the premature death of two young lives or that scores of women had to undergo all kinds of shame and terror.

Never mind if the Pune juvenile, drunk to the gills, mowed down two young people in the prime of life snuffing out their dreams or if Prajwal Revanna allegedly raped the housemaid under the mother’s nose. Worse, that he threatened scores of women to have sex and even filmed the act without their knowledge.

There is no right or wrong in the eyes of these two mothers. They, unlike the mother’s character in the famous Bollywood film Deewar, did not shun their sons for choosing to walk down the wrong road in life.

For in the film, Amitabh Bachchan’s mother (Nirupa Roy) and brother (Shashi Kapoor) walk out of his life because he has chosen the path of violence and has pledged loyalty to the bad guys. All of which, later, prompted the iconic Salim-Javed dialogue, ‘Mere paas ma hai’(I have mother with me), while the bad son only had material wealth and not the sublime love of his mother.

Blood sample switch



When the 'drunk' juvenile in the Porsche accident case was arrested, his family, including his mother, instead of letting law take its course and justice be served, did all they could to get their son off the hook.

According to the Pune police, which is investigating the case, the mother went to the extent of giving her blood to be replaced with her son's sample at the Pune’s Sassoon General Hospital. Besides, she also allegedly tried to bribe the driver to take the blame.

The teen was behind the wheels of the Porsche when it crashed into a two-wheeler killing two young software engineers on May 19. Soon after the crash, the local people beat up the teen driver of the Porsche who was under the influence of alcohol.

However, the blood test of the suspect initially revealed that he was not drunk at the time of the crash. It was after police launched an investigation into this, they found that it was the mother who reportedly gave her blood sample to be swapped with her son's sample in order to manipulate the results.

On June 1, Pune police arrested the mother whose minor son is in a Juvenile Home till June 5.

For the love of her son

Meanwhile, in the case of Bhavani Revanna, Karnataka Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the sexual harassment allegations against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, is hunting for her.

The investigators are looking for her to probe Bhavani's alleged role in the abduction of their house help. After the SIT officials started interrogating women who had allegedly been sexually assaulted by Prajwal, a man, identified as Satish Babanna, kidnapped the housemaid. She had been allegedly raped by Prajwal in the past.

The maid was kidnapped from Mysore to allegedly stop her from giving her statement to the SIT against Prajwal.

Babanna, who is Bhavani's relative, was arrested by the police. He confessed that he had kidnapped the maid at the behest of Bhavani and Revanna. However, this mother is still evading the law.