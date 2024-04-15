The Federal launches its Andhra Pradesh edition, in Telugu

It is with immense delight and professional satisfaction that The Federal has announced the launch of The Federal Andhra Pradesh, its third state-specific edition.

This is in keeping with The Federal’s raison d’etre, which is to celebrate India’s federalism and ensure that news from states get their justifiable due in the larger scheme of the nation’s democracy.

Since the launch of the English edition in March 2019, The Federal has already carved out a place for its brand of uncompromising journalism.

Separate Telugu editions

The Federal’s Andhra Pradesh offering is separate from the previously launched Telangana edition, with its own team, and this will enable comprehensive coverage of the now-divided state. Both editions are in Telugu.

“Besides focused coverage of the state, the new edition will reflect the distinct social, cultural, and political ethos of Andhra Pradesh, separated from Telangana only a decade ago,” says S Srinivasan, the Editor-in-Chief of The Federal.

Obviously, there will be common elements running through all the editions including the flagship English edition and the recently-launched Karnataka edition, in Kannada.

Core philosophy

The common theme reflects the core philosophy of The Federal which, besides being state-centric, is to cover all sides of a story and make sense of the news in the state’s specific language.

The Andhra Pradesh launch comes close on the heels of an enthusiastic response to the other functioning editions over the last couple of months. In days to come, watch out for more news on The Federal’s future launches.

Click here to visit The Federal Andhra Pradesh.