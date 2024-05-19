The Federal Bharat | The Federal launches Hindi edition, from Delhi

Five years after The Federal was launched from Chennai, the digital news platform has reached Delhi, launching its Hindi edition, The Federal Bharat.

The Federal Bharat caps the progress that started with English, Telugu and Kannada. The Delhi-based entity is the fifth edition of The Federal, promoted by New Generation Media, whose flagship is the leading Tamil TV channel Puthiya Thalaimurai.

The latest edition is the icing on the cake for The Federal, as it seeks to synergise state-centric news and the developments in the national capital.

Fifth edition

The Federal started its operations in March 2019 from Chennai with the aim of focussing on States, as the name suggests. Therefore, after launching a national website in English, The Federal, has launched its state editions — called The Federal Telangana, The Federal Andhra Pradesh and The Federal Karnataka.

Now, it is embarking upon a national website in Hindi from Delhi, called The Federal Bharat.

Over the past five years, The Federal and its state units have built their credibility based on the practices of classical journalism.

Classical journalism

“We seek to present all sides of a news story and consciously keep away from promoting any particular type of politics, government or specific individuals,” said S Srinivasan, the Editor-in-Chief of The Federal. “For us, news is the hero and while presenting a news story we ensure that all viewpoints are accommodated.”

The views published in The Federal are highly varied and any contributed Opinion is accepted as long as the arguments are cogent and backed by verifiable facts, said Srinivasan. There are talented independent journalists who contribute special stories and analyses from all parts of the country, he added.

The small, yet focussed, Delhi team is led by the versatile and experienced journalist Saurabh Kumar Gupta.

Vast Hindi market

With the Delhi edition, The Federal is reaching out to the vast Hindi market. This is an important milestone as it would enable the organisation to stitch together a more comprehensive mosaic of news and views.

The Federal’s editorial and management staff across the country are excited by the prospects of the Bharat edition.