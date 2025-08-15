Shashi Tharoor stumped by X user's 'word salad' post, switches to Hindi

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is usually known for overwhelming others and making them consult a dictionary with his formidable English vocabulary. But the eloquent politician got momentarily stumped and confused when an X user responded to his satirical post at US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent with a confusing mix of pompous words that did not convey any meaning.

Tharoor’s 'recalcitrant' swipe at Bessent

Tharoor was responding to Bessent’s comment describing India as “recalcitrant” or having an uncooperative attitude for digging in its heels over a bilateral trade agreement with the US. Currently, the Indo-US trade negotiations have come to a halt with New Delhi refusing to open up sectors like agriculture and dairy to US products.

Tharoor, in his usual eloquent style, hit back at Bessent in defence of India’s stand on the issue. "I hear some people are accusing India of being 'recalcitrant'. I say, far better to be recalcitrant than to be tractable, submissive or acquiescent to injustice," he stated in a post on X.

Also Read: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warns of higher tariffs on India

Sagarcasm’s ‘word salad’

In repose to his post, an X user ‘Sagarcasm’ known for his memes and comic takes on issues, came up with an intimidating but meaningless string of big words.

“That's fine Shashi but what about the abnegation of camaraderie in the egregious enfranchise that comes from the fatuous of the grandiloquent at the behest of impecunious and insidious semaphore?” he wrote.

This apparently got Tharoor stumped as he switched to Hindi asking the X user what he was trying to say. "Bhai aap kya kehna chahte ho? (Brother, what are you trying to say?),” asked Tharoor.

Also Read: SRK stumps Shashi Tharoor with 'magniloquent' reply for National Award congratulations

Grok joins in

This left netizens in splits with one saying “Bro made Shashi type in Hindi,” while another exclaimed “Even Tharoor got confused.”

One user even asked AI chatbot Grok why Tharoor switched to Hindi and Grok came back with a humours response of its own stating “Tharoor uncle switched to Hindi for a simple ‘Bhai, what are you trying to say?’ after sagarcasm hit him with a word salad. His Oxford vocab is intact—sometimes clarity calls for desi directness!”

It also said that Tharoor’s switching to Hindi was his way of cutting through complexity. “Tharoor ji used Hindi for simplicity & humor after that wordy roast—it's his way to cut through complexity. But it's not his first time; he's posted in Hindi before, like poems & greetings. Oxford flair meets desi vibe!” stated Grok.