After confusion over ‘curtains down’ tweet, Chandrasekhar alters post; Tharoor wins hearts

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday posted a heartfelt message, extending best wishes to former Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar who announced the end of his 18 year stint as an MP and three-year term as the MoS in the Union government.

Tharoor had defeated Chandrasekhar in a keenly contested electoral battle in Thiruvananthapuram in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. It all started with a post on the former minister’s official X handle, which has now been deleted. The post read, “Today curtains down on my 18 year stint of public service, of which 3 years I had the privilege to serve with PM @narendramodi ji's TeamModi2.0. I certainly didn't intend to end my 18 years of public service, as a candidate who lost an Election, but that's how it's turned out.”

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor says, "As someone who discussed various issues with you during your stint in government, I have no doubt that there is much more you can contribute to our country through public service. Elective office is only one path (and you are young enough to… pic.twitter.com/t0nxFoCkDL — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2024

“My deepest thanks to all those I met, all those who supported me - and in particular all those karyakartas and leaders who so inspired and energized me. Thanks also to my colleagues in govt over last 3 years. As a @BJP4India karyakarta, I will continue to support and work in the party,” he added.

Tharoor extended his best wishes to Chandrasekhar, saying, “As someone who discussed various issues with you during your stint in government, I have no doubt that there is much more you can contribute to our country through public service. Elective office is only one path (and you are young enough to have another crack at that too!) All the best for the future.”

However, Chandrasekhar came out with a clarification on X after a few hours. He posted, “Today marks the end of my 18 years long stint as a MP and my 3 years as Minister of State in the Council of Ministers under Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. A tweet - tweeted by a new young intern in my team - thanking everyone for their inspiration and support during these 18 years of public service as MP, has created some confusion among a section of people about my future political work. In order to avoid any further complexities on this, the tweet stands deleted. My work and commitment to taking India forward and Thiruvananthapuram, as a karyakarta of BJP remains as relentless as before. Thank you all who replied/msgd/called.”

Today marks the end of my 18 years long stint as a MP and my 3 years as Minister of State in the Council of Ministers under Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji.A tweet - tweeted by a new young intern in my team - thanking everyone for their inspiration and support during… — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@RajeevRC_X) June 9, 2024

Many users on X appreciated Tharoor's gesture towards Chandrasekhar, sharing their admiration for the display of mutual respect and camaraderie between the political opponents. They praised Tharoor for his gracious and encouraging words, highlighting the positive tone in an often contentious political landscape.