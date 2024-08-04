Tharoor defends controversial 'memorable' tweet after visit to landslide-hit Wayanad

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has addressed the social media backlash over his tweet calling a visit to landslide-hit Wayanad "memorable". In a fresh post on X, Tharoor said that by calling his trip "memorable," he meant to describe something which is unforgettable.

"For all the trolls: definition of 'memorable': Something that is memorable is worth remembering or likely to be remembered, because it is special or unforgettable. That's all I meant," he posted on X.

Wayanad visit

The Thiruvananthapuram MP had visited the landslide-affected areas in Wayanad, where over 300 people have died and many are missing. A video he shared shows him unloading relief supplies and meeting those displaced by the calamity.

In an interview with ANI, Tharoor said that his office provided mattresses for those affected by the flood. He added, "But all of these are just urgent, immediate responses. We have to think in terms of long term as well."

'Emotionally searing'

Earlier, Tharoor described his visit as "emotionally searing," recounting his journey through the rubble in Chooralmala, Mundakkai, and Puncharimattam. He imagined the terror families must have felt as landslides struck in the early hours, destroying their homes.

However, a post featuring a video of his visit with the caption "Some memories of a memorable day in Wayanad" sparked controversy. Critics, including BJP leader Amit Malviya, criticised his choice of words. Malviya tweeted, "Deaths and disaster are memorable for Shashi Tharoor."

Severe backlash

Three massive landslides hit Wayanad's Meppadi, Mundakkai Town, and Chooralmala on July 30, devastating entire villages. While government pegs the death toll at 219, unofficial sources say it is more than 300.

Tharoor's post faced severe backlash online with many asking why he described the tragedy as a "memorable" day.

One user pointed out, "More than 300 people have lost their lives and this Congress leader close to Rahul Gandhi is saying 'Memories and Memorable day."

"Meet elite MP Shashi Tharoor. He went to tragedy-hit Wayanad to have a 'memorable' day," posted another.

