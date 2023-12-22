Thankful for invites: Congress on Ram temple consecration ceremony invitations

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday did not divulge its stand on whether top party leaders would attend the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, even as it said it was thankful for the invitations.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi and the party's leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have received invitations for the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on January 22.

Sources said the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has sent the invitations to them.

Asked whether the party leaders would attend the ceremony, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal told a press conference, "You will know about the party's stand. You will know on January 22 about the participation." "They have invited us, we are very much thankful to them for inviting us, let us (see)," he said.

The invitations were sent individually to Kharge, Gandhi and Chowdhury, the sources said.

Former prime ministers Manmohan Singh and H D Deve Gowda have also received invitations for the function.

The invitations, the sources said, were delivered by a delegation of those associated with the trust.

More invitations are likely to be sent to other opposition leaders in the coming days.

The trust has said invitations have also been sent to revered seers from different traditions, along with all prominent individuals contributing to the country's honour in every domain. PTI

