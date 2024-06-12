Tesla in Karnataka? 'We will try', says Union minister Kumaraswamy

In his first comment after taking charge as India’s steel and heavy industry minister, HD Kumaraswamy said he was not selfish and that he will work for the entire country, not just his home state Karnataka.

The Janata Dal (Secular) leader, whose party is an ally of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP, was asked if a company like Tesla will be interested in setting up a factory in Karnataka.

Minister speaks

"Yes, it is there. We will try," he said. "My concern is not limited to Karnataka; it is the entire country's growth… I am not a selfish man. We will work sincerely for the country's growth."

Days after the election results were declared, Tesla CEO Elon Musk congratulated Modi and said he looked forward to his companies doing "exciting work" in India

Modi’s gesture

Modi replied that the “talented Indian youth, our demography, predictable policies and stable democratic polity will continue to provide the business environment for all our partners".

In March, India announced a new electric vehicle policy which would cut taxes by as much as 85 per cent on import of some electric vehicles to "attract investments by reputed global manufacturers" like Tesla.