Ten things Rahul Gandhi said in his maiden speech as LoP in Lok Sabha today

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the ruling BJP in the Lok Sabha on Monday (July 1), targeting the Narendra Modi-led government on a host of issues from mayhem in Manipur to farm crisis, and from NEET exam anomalies to Agnipath Scheme.

The Federal takes you through 10 key points that Rahul made in his maiden speech as the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.



1. Rahul said those who call themselves Hindus are engaged in “violence and hate” round the clock, drawing massive protests from the members of the treasury benches. He, however, retorted that he was speaking about the BJP, while adding that the BJP, the RSS or Modi are not the entire Hindu society.



2. Rahul accused the BJP of launching systematic attacks on the Constitution and the fundamental idea of India, noting that millions of people have resisted the ideas proposed by the ruling party.



3. Rahul also expressed his contentment at being in the Opposition. "I am happy and proud to be in the Opposition. For us, there is something more than power, it is the truth," he said.



4. “Agniveer is a use and throw labour. One jawan is getting a pension, while another is not. You are creating a divide between jawans,” Rahul said in Parliament. He also pointed out that the Agnipath Scheme was brought on board without proper consultation, and was a directive from the Prime Minister's Office.



5. “You are the final arbitror of the Lok Sabha, you are the final word here. What you say fundamentally defines the Indian democracy…I noticed something. When I shook your hand, you stood straight and shook my hand. When Modiji shook your hand, you bowed down and shook his hand,” he told Speaker Om Birla. When Birla presented his side of the story, Rahul said he respects what the Speaker said, but added, “No one is bigger than the Speaker in this House and everyone should bow to him. I will bow to you and so would the entire Opposition”.



6. Rahul accused the BJP-led regime of turning professional exams into a commercial exam. Referring to NEET, he said, “The exams seems to be designed for the rich. Even if you top the exam, s/he could be an excellent student but would not be able to attend a college if they do not have money.”



7. The LoP also raised the issue of minimum support price and loan waivers in view of the farmers’ protest, alleging that “the government was not only ignorant of their plight but also labelled them as terrorists”.

8. Shaking hands with the Faizabad MP sitting next to him, Rahul said Ayodhya has sent across a message to the treasury benches. He alleged that Ayodhya residents were not compensated for lands acquired for various infrastructure projects, leaving them homeless.



9. Alleging that the BJP’s policies have pushed Manipur into a state of civil war, Rahul said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were not concerned about the plight of Manipur because they did not consider it to be a part of the country.



10. Rahul urged the government to listen to students and farmers of the country. “The students of India will say we love the government because they allowed us to speak,” he held.

