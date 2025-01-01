Temple-mosque disputes: Panchjanya backs Bhagwat, urges need for a balanced approach

Days after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat expressed concern at the resurgence of temple-mosque disputes across the country, the statement continues to trigger diverse reactions -- from magazines such as Organiser and Panchjanya.

In an editorial, the RSS-affiliated Hindi magazine Panchjanya backed Bhagwat's stance, advocating a balanced and understanding approach to these matters, differing from what RSS mouthpiece Organiser said earlier.

The editorial cautioned against "unnecessary debates and misleading narratives", particularly those amplified by social media, and stressed the need to understand the historical context of religious sites to promote civilizational justice and foster peace and harmony among communities.

'Usign for religion political gains unacceptable'

In the editorial aligning with Bhagwat’s perspective, Panchjanya said the growing trend is "worrisome".

The editorial said, "Temples are central to Hindu faith, but their use for political gains is completely unacceptable. Engaging in unnecessary debates or spreading misleading propaganda about temple-mosque issues has become a concerning trend."

The editorial also highlighted the importance of understanding the historical context of religious sites that were either attacked or demolished. It argued that such understanding is essential for promoting civilizational justice and fostering peace and harmony.

What Bhagwat said

Bhagwat expressed concern last week over the resurgence of several temple-mosque disputes in the country and asserted that certain individuals, after the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, seem to believe that they can become "leaders of the Hindus" by raking up such issues.

"We have been living in harmony for long. If we want to provide this harmony to the world, we need to create a model of it. After the construction of the Ram mandir, some people think that they can become leaders of the Hindus by raking up similar issues at new places. This is not acceptable," the RSS chief said.

Organiser takes a different stand

Organiser recently said from Somnath to Sambhal and beyond, it is a battle for knowing historical truth and seeking "civilisational justice".

Its editorial said the dispute that started with a petition to survey the Shri Harihar Mandir, "now structured" as the Jama Masjid in the "historic town" of Uttar Pradesh, is opening up a new debate about various constitutional rights given to individuals and communities.

"Instead of limiting the debate to the Hindu-Muslim question from the pseudo-secularist prism, we need a sane and inclusive debate on the quest for civilisational justice based on truthful Itihasa, involving all sections of the society," the editorial written by Prafulla Ketkar, said.

Hindu outfits unhappy

Bhagwat’s statement has also irked Hindu outfits, with some leaders asserting that the RSS ‘Sarsanghchalak’ doesn’t speak for them.

Annoyed by Bhagwat’s remarks, several Hindu religious leaders met at Prayagraj for the three-day meeting last week, discussing the matter and deciding on the future course of action.

The religious leaders believe that the RSS cannot stop people and organisations from taking up issues related to disputes over temples and mosque premises.