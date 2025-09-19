Telangana techie 'shot dead' by cops in US, family alleges racial harassment

A 30-year-old techie, Mohammed Nizamuddin, from Mahabubnagar district of Telangana died in the United States after allegedly being shot by the police after a "scuffle" with his roommate, his family members said on Thursday (September 18).

His family has alleged racial discrimination and demanded a thorough probe into the circumstances leading to his death.

Nizamuddin's father Mohammed Hasnuddin, citing information received from a friend of his son, told PTI that the incident happened on September 3, though it is unclear what exactly happened.

According to information received by him, the scuffle took place over a petty matter adding that they got the information about the incident on Thursday morning. In a letter to external affairs minister S Jaishankar, he said, "Today morning, I came to know he (Nizamuddin) was shot dead by Santa Clara Police and his mortal remains are in some hospital in Santa Clara, California. I do not know the actual reasons why police shot him dead."

Police statement

In a statement, the police said Mohammed Nizamuddin, from Mahabubnagar in Telangana, was shot after he was found inside his residence in Santa Clara with a knife on September 3. He was also found pinning down his roommate, who had sustained several injuries.

Also read: US: Indian-origin techie shoots self after killing wife, son in Washington home The police said they were responding to a 911 call about a stabbing incident inside the house. A purported altercation between Nizamuddin and his roommate had escalated, leading to the attack. "SCPD officers arrived, encountered the suspect, and were involved in an Officer Involved Shooting. The suspect was transported to a local hospital where they were later pronounced deceased. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for their injuries," the statement said. The father has requested the minister to ask the Embassy of India in Washington DC and Consulate General of India in San Francisco to help him in bringing his son's mortal remains to Mahabubnagar.

Alleges racial harassment

Nizamuddin had pursued a masters in Computer Science at a Florida college and was working at a tech firm in Santa Clara in California. He was a quiet and religious person, and had even publicly raised complaints of racial harassment, wage fraud and wrongful termination from the job, his family said.

His family also pointed out a LinkedIn post by him that said: "I have been a victim of racial hatred, racial discrimination, racial harassment, torture, wage-fraud, wrongful termination and obstruction of Justice."

He added: "Enough is enough, white supremacy/racist white American mentality has to end." He also detailed allegations of racial discrimination, poisoning of his food, eviction and what he described as continued surveillance and intimidation by a purported detective.

MBT seeks MEA help

Majlis Bachao Tahreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan, who shared the letter with the media, urged the External Affairs Minister to help the family in the matter. In his communication, he requested that the Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C., along with the Consulate General in San Francisco, be directed to furnish a comprehensive report on the situation and extend assistance with repatriation and associated procedures.

(With inputs from agencies)