Technological solutions must ensure equity, inclusivity: CJI Chandrachud

Technology has emerged as a "powerful force" for justice and it must be ensured that technological solutions are designed keeping equity and inclusivity in mind, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has said.

He highlighted that there was a need to recognise the significance of cultivating a shared commitment to justice.

Chandrachud was speaking at the Commonwealth Legal Education Association (CLEA) - Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference.

Law officers

He said it was imperative that law officers must remain impervious to the politics of the day and conduct themselves with dignity in courts, ensuring the integrity of legal proceedings.

"Finally, as we stand at the intersection of tradition and innovation, technology emerges as a powerful force for justice. While it promises to enhance the speed and accessibility of justice, we must navigate carefully," he said.

"The deep-seated structural and financial hierarchies within Indian society demand consideration to ensure that technology does not inadvertently exacerbate existing problems," he said.

Enhance transparency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also addressed the gathering.

Justice Chandrachud said modernising courtrooms and facilities was as crucial as bolstering overall infrastructure.

Technology, he said, must serve to enhance transparency and accountability and not to perpetuate opacity and inequality.

E-courts

Saying technology should bring about a transformation not just automation, Chandrachud referred to the e-courts project which aims to leverage technology to improve access to justice for citizens.

"However, we must ensure that technological solutions are designed keeping in mind equity and inclusivity, taking into account the diverse needs and capabilities of all our stakeholders," he said.

Government officials

Stressing on the need to recognise the significance of cultivating a shared commitment to justice, the CJI referred to recent initiatives such as the implementation of a standard operating procedure guiding courts in summoning government officials.

He said this ensured that a smooth code of ethics was in place while summoning government officials and that they were not summoned arbitrarily.

"This collaborative approach involving legal officers, government officials, and the judiciary reinforces the ethical underpinnings of executive accountability while fostering a culture of mutual respect and cooperation within the justice system," he said.

Justice delivery

He underscored the significance of global collaboration and trust-building in addressing the diverse cross-border challenges to justice delivery.

"As we strive to modernise legal education, we must also confront the question of equitable access to legal education. Entrance tests for admission to law schools must not be exclusionary. We must ensure that our admissions processes are fair, transparent, and inclusive," he said.

"This necessitates a holistic approach towards admission and recruitment that considers not only academic performance but also factors such as socioeconomic background, diversity, and life experiences," the chief justice said.

Ethical conduct

Referring to the pivotal role of law officers in upholding the ethics in legal practice, he said the law officers serve as the primary point of contact between the courts and the government.

"A crucial aspect of executive accountability rests on the ethical conduct and responsibility of law officers, who function not only as representatives of the government but also as officers of the court," he said.