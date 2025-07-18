Tata Sons sets up Al-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust

The Tata Sons on Friday (July 18) set up a public charitable trust in Mumbai called the Al-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust to provide support to the dependents and next of kin of those who perished or were injured in the deadly Air India flight Al-171 crash in Ahmedabad.

“Tata Sons today formalised and completed the registration of a public charitable trust in Mumbai. The Trust will be called 'The Al-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust', dedicated to the victims of the unfortunate accident of Air India flight Al-171 in Ahmedabad,” stated a release by the Tata Sons.

Support to dependents of deceased

“The Trust will provide both immediate and continuing support to the dependents/next-of-kin of the deceased, to those who were injured, and to all others who are directly or collaterally affected by the accident,” it added.

The release further stated that the trust would provide aid and assistance for the alleviation of any trauma or distress suffered by the first responders, medical and disaster relief professionals, social workers and governmental staff who provided “invaluable institutional support and service” in the aftermath of the accident.

Pledges Rs 500 crore

Tata Sons and Tata Trusts have together pledged a fund of Rs 500 crore for the trust’s activities, which include providing ex gratia payments for those who perished in the crash, for the injured and also for rebuilding the B.J. Medical College Hostel infrastructure, which was damaged in the accident.

“Tata Sons and Tata Trusts have together pledged to contribute Rs. 500 crores (with both committing Rs. 250 crores each) for the Trust's philanthropic objects, which will include ex-gratia payment of Rs. 1 crore for those deceased, medical treatment of those who suffered serious injuries, and support for rebuilding the B.J. Medical College Hostel infrastructure which was damaged in the accident,” stated the release.

Administered by 5-member board

“The Trust will be managed and administered by a 5-member Board of Trustees. The initial two trustees appointed to the Board are: Mr. S. Padmanabhan, a former Tata veteran and Mr. Sidharth Sharma, Tata Sons' General Counsel. Additional trustees will be appointed shortly,” it added.

It further stated that the trust will be funded and will commence its work registration with the Tax authorities, and other operational formalities will be completed.