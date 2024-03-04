‘Tata Sons chairman studied in Tamil schools like me’: Sridhar Vembu's post goes viral

Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu recently shared a photo of him with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran on social media, describing how both, products of Tamil medium schools, have emerged as role models for the future generations.

The duo recently met at the MMA-Amalgamations function in Chennai where Chandrasekaran was felicitated with the 20th Madras Management Association Amalgamations Business Leadership Award.

“Yesterday, I was at the MMA-Amalgamations function where Tata Sons chairman Mr N Chandrasekaran accepted the Business Leadership Award and gave an inspiring speech where he urged business leaders to think long term. He had studied in Tamil medium schools like me. He and the Tata Group are role models for us,” Vembu said in an X post on February 29.

The post sought to break the age-old mentality of relegating the mother tongue and thinking that only English medium schools were capable of making successful careers.

Vembu’s message elicited positive response from fellow Tamils who lauded him and Chandrasekaran for inspiring Tamil youth. Many users commented how Tamil medium schools were as good as English medium ones and that these two business magnates were living proof of the same.

“Stalwarts rose not inspite of, but only because of tamil medium / mother tongue learning. Non mother tongue learning is equivalent to creating a never ending mental disability, that prevents fluidity in thoughts,” a user commented.

“The Tata group just lime the team at @zoho has been a huge inspiration for likes of me. It's indeed a pleasure to see you both in one frame!“ posted Agni Sharman, co-founder of Sharmans Cab Co.

“I always feel our business leaders here in Tamilnadu always maintain low profile...Would like Chandrasekaran sir and leaders like yourself take part in startup and other media forums more to inspire more leaders and increase business culture.thanks,” posted another user.

Many users also commented how one’s mother tongue is as important as English, asserting that the latter should not be treated as a qualifier for talent.

“Language is only a medium of communication sir.... English medium is no superior to any local Indian Language... it is the ethics and professional attitude and culture that is required sir,” a user said.

“Great to know that you both studied in Government Tamil medium schools. Unfortunately English is becoming the sole medium our current education, enormous pressure on kids,” another said ruing how students in the present times are being pressured to excel at English.