Flight crash: Tata Group to give Rs 1 crore compensation to families

The chairman of Tata Sons, N Chandrasekaran, expressed deep anguish at the tragic event involving Air India Flight 171 that crashed in Ahmedabad soon after takeoff killing all 242 persons on board, and announced that the Tata Group will provide ₹1 crore to the families of each person who has lost their life in the tragedy.

In a post on X, Chandrasekaran said the company will also cover the medical expenses of those injured, and ensure that they receive all necessary care and support.

Also Read: Air India crash: DNA sampling unit set up at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital

He further said that the Tata Group would provide support in the building up of the BJ Medical’s hostel (that was damaged when the plane crashed into it).

The Tata Group supremo concluded that “they would remain steadfast in standing with the affected families and communities during this unimaginable time”.