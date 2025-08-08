‘Not until tariff dispute is resolved’: Trump rules out trade talks with India

US President Donald Trump has said there will be no trade negotiations with India until a dispute over tariffs is resolved, following his administration's decision to double tariffs on Indian imports.



When pressed by ANI at the Oval Office, whether he expected talks to resume in light of the new 50% tariff. “No, not until we get it resolved,” he replied.

Escalating tariff war

The White House on Wednesday issued an Executive Order imposing an additional 25 percentage points in tariffs on Indian goods, raising the total levy to 50%. The administration cited national security and foreign policy concerns, pointing specifically to India's ongoing imports of Russian oil.

The order claims that these imports, whether direct or via intermediaries, present an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to the United States and justify emergency economic measures.



#WATCH | Responding to ANI's question, 'Just to follow up India's tariff, do you expect increased trade negotiations since you have announced the 50% tariffs?', US President Donald Trump says, "No, not until we get it resolved."



According to US officials, the initial 25% tariff came into effect on August 7. The additional levy will take effect in 21 days and apply to all Indian goods entering US ports -- with exceptions for items already in transit and certain exempt categories.

The order also provides flexibility for the president to modify the measures, depending on changing geopolitical circumstances or retaliatory actions by India or other nations.

India holds its ground

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi struck a defiant tone at the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference in New Delhi on Thursday, making it clear that India would not yield to economic pressure.

“For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority,” he declared. “India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen, and dairy farmers. I know we will have to pay a heavy price for it, and I am ready for it. India is ready for it.”



New Delhi has long resisted opening up sensitive sectors like agriculture and dairy to global competition, warning of the potential damage to millions of rural livelihoods.

The current impasse represents a significant escalation in trade tensions, with both countries firmly holding their ground on economic policy and matters of national interest.