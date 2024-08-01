Tamil Nadu, Telangana welcome SC ruling on quota within quota

Tamil Nadu and Telangana on Thursday hailed a Supreme Court ruling allowing states to make sub-classifications of Dalit and tribes to grant quotas in the reserved section to uplift the more underprivileged castes.

A seven-judge constitution bench headed by chief justice DY Chandrachud held by a 6:1 majority that the further sub-classification of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes by states can be permitted to ensure grant of quota to more backward castes in these groups.

Stalin hails ruling

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said the ruling was “another recognition of our Dravidian model journey to establish social liberation of (the) oppressed people”.

He recalled that he had introduced and passed a draft law in the Assembly for the chief artist to give 3 per cent internal allocation to the Arunthathiyar community.

“It is heartening that the Supreme Court (has) upheld the Act,” he said.

Telangana backs judgment

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also welcomed the ruling, and told the Assembly that it was the Telangana government that strongly argued in the apex court for the sub-classifications.

“I sincerely thank the Constitution bench… On behalf of the state government, I am making a statement that Telangana would be the first state to implement the sub-classification,” he said.

He said his government could bring an ordinance to implement sub-classification in the ongoing job notifications also.

BRS supports too

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader KT Rama Rao said his party too welcomed the court verdict.

He said the BRS had always worked sincerely for the sub-categorisation while other political parties indulged in vote bank politics.

"We demand that the state government implement the sub categorisation immediately. (The BRS) will extend support," Rama Rao said.

2004 ruling overruled

The majority Supreme Court verdict, however, made it clear that the basis of sub-classification must be justified by "quantifiable and demonstrable data by the states, which cannot act on its whims".

Overruling its 2004 judgement of a five-judge bench in the EV Chinnaiah case, the top court said members of SCs and STs are often unable to climb up the ladder due to the systemic discrimination faced by them.

The 2004 ruling held that SCs and STs are homogenous groups and so states cannot further sub-classify them to grant quota inside the quota for more deprived and weaker castes in these groups.