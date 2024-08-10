Tamil Nadu CM Stalin hails party daily 'Murasoli' as ideological weapon

Chennai, Aug 10 (PTI) DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday hailed his party's official organ 'Murasoli' as an ideological weapon and asked cadres to share and propagate it.

On the occasion of the 83rd foundation day of the Tamil daily, Stalin traced Murasoli's journey through several decades and said it began as a pamphlet, then became a weekly and later grew into a daily.

The DMK chief heaped praise on late party patriarch M Karunanidhi (1924-2018) who founded, nurtured and made the daily an institution, despite several hurdles and challenges.

In a front page writeup on Saturday, Stalin recalled that he and his brothers, during their young age, used to pack the newspaper into bundles and send it to outstations and at one point of time in his life, he became a reporter for the daily and also performed editorial functions.

Describing the daily as an 'ideological weapon' that protects the Tamil race, he urged the cadres to read, share and propagate it.

In order to help young people easily understand the long history of the Dravidian movement, its battles, societal changes achieved through struggles and the welfare schemes of DMK governments, a full page is published everyday in Murasoli and it is due to the efforts of party youth wing secretary and Minister Udhayanidhi, Stalin said.

Murasoli was founded on August 10, 1942 by Karunanidhi. PTI

