Swati Maliwal assault case: Delhi Police, forensic experts at CM Kejriwals house
Security personnel stand guard as forensic officials arrive at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence at Civil Lines, in New Delhi, on May 17, 2024. A Delhi Police team accompanied by forensic experts reached the residence here Friday evening in connection with the alleged assault on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal, officials said. Photo: PTI

Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Delhi Police, forensic experts at CM Kejriwal's house

The forensic team may collect evidence and CCTV footage from the CM house where Maliwal was allegedly assaulted on May 13

Agencies
17 May 2024 1:02 PM GMT  (Updated:2024-05-17 13:02:51)

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) A Delhi Police team accompanied by forensic experts reached Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence here Friday evening in connection with the alleged assault on party MP Swati Maliwal, officials said.

The team is led by Additional DCP (north) Anjitha Chepyala and has three other police officers. They are also accompanied by five forensic experts.

The officials reached there around 4.45 pm, with sources saying they may collect evidence and CCTV footage from the CM house where Maliwal was allegedly assaulted on Monday morning. PTI

