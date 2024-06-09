Suresh Gopi: Maverick Malayalam actor now dons Union Minister role

Suresh Gopi's roles in Malayalam cinema often depicted him as stern police officers and determined bureaucrats, showcasing his imposing physique and commanding presence. With a well-built frame, he embodied the image of a disciplined individual within law enforcement.

Although he rarely portrayed politicians, his role as the police officer-turned-communist Chief Minister in Janadhipatyam is memorable. In real life, he has emerged as a Minister of State in the Modi 3.0 government.

Akin to Amitabh Bachchan

In the late 1990s, Suresh Gopi solidified his place in the industry by embodying a vernacular version of the archetype of the angry young man, reminiscent of the successful portrayal by Amitabh Bachchan in Bollywood during the early seventies.

The police characters, particularly the elite ones, crafted by scriptwriter and actor Ranji Panicker and brought to life by director Shaji Kailas, were custom-tailored for Suresh Gopi.

Thalasthanam, Ekalavyan and Commissioner cemented his image as a prominent police officer in Malayalam cinema. His portrayal of Bharat Chandran IPS in Commissioner set a new standard for police roles in Malayalam cinema, previously dominated by Mammootty, as Gopi reshaped it with his highly dramatic dialogue delivery. Films likeandcemented his image as a prominent police officer in Malayalam cinema. His portrayal of Bharat Chandran IPS inset a new standard for police roles in Malayalam cinema, previously dominated by Mammootty, as Gopi reshaped it with his highly dramatic dialogue delivery.

His cinematic journey was adorned with accolades, including the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actor for his portrayal in Kaliyattam (1997).

Political entry

In 2016, Gopi made a strategic foray into politics, aligning himself with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His decision culminated in a successful bid for a seat in the Rajya Sabha, nominated by the President in the category of eminent citizens as per the provisions of Article 80 of the Constitution.

After the Rajya Sabha tenure, he was nominated as the president of Kolkata-based Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute (SRFTI) and chairman of its governing council.

In the mid stages of his career – the late 1990s and early 2000s – he was often seen as sympathetic towards the Congress and closely linked with the late Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Kerala, K Karunakaran. Gopi later asserted that he had been associated with the CPI(M) and its student wing, SFI, during his college days.

Interestingly, he contested against Karunakaran's son, K Muraleedharan, and pushed him to third place in Thrissur in 2024, marking the first victory of a BJP candidate in Kerala to the Lok Sabha.

Feudal mindset?

Gopi's political venture was noted by some for his commitment to charity work, which he skillfully combined with his MPLAD (MP - Local Area Development) and other Union government schemes, utilising a dedicated team to execute them effectively.

He could certainly claim to be the first BJP candidate in Kerala's history to garner support from all sections, including Muslim voters in the coastal areas of the Thrissur constituency. This can be attributed to his inclusive approach and charity work.

However, he was criticised by a section for maintaining an 'antiquated' and somewhat 'feudal' mindset when addressing the needs of his constituents.

For instance, when asked about his candidacy and opponents, he replied that he was solely focused on his "subjects" in the constituency, rather than his opponent. His use of the term "subjects" instead of "citizens" caused a considerable uproar on social media.

Many criticised his perceived ignorance of the distinction between the two terms, interpreting it as a disregard for democracy. This incident quickly became a rallying point, especially within Left-leaning circles.

More controversy

Suresh Gopi found himself embroiled in another controversy when allegations surfaced of inappropriate behaviour towards a female journalist during a media interaction.

He patted a female TV reporter on her shoulder in what was said to be a 'condescending manner' when asked an uncomfortable political question. Despite the reporter's evident displeasure, he repeated the act, leading her to file a complaint against him.

In another instance, he was seen dramatically caressing a woman's baby bump while soliciting votes.

His controversial remarks expressing prayers for the annihilation of atheists, and expressing a desire to be born into the Brahmin caste, are other such instances.

Multiple narratives

His maverick actions and mannerisms, often reminiscent of his on-screen characters, have landed him in trouble multiple times. In response, his PR team has often sought to capitalise on these incidents, spinning them positively for his benefit.

For example, they could create a counter narrative, portraying him as an affectionate and grieving father, who, in a moment of empathy, patted the shoulder of a journalist who may be of his late daughter’s age. (Suresh Gopi's 5-year-old daughter was killed in a road accident some years ago.)

While the BJP state leadership is jubilant about the victory he secured for the party, they are somewhat apprehensive about his unconventional approach. Some even attribute his victory to a win for the apolitical nature of Thrissur's electorate, suggesting that people voted for him not necessarily because of his political affiliations.

Film commitments

Despite his increasing political responsibilities, Gopi maintains a subtle yet consistent presence in the entertainment industry, occasionally appearing on screen with his performances in films and television shows.

There were even reports that he had requested the BJP leadership not to consider him for any ministerial post for six months as he had already committed to three or four films, for which he had received upfront remuneration.

However, while heading to the airport from Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, he stated: "The decision (to take up a ministerial berth) has been taken by PM Modiji and I am just obeying him."