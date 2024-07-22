Supreme Court to hear petitions against UP's Kanwar Yatra route diktat today

The Supreme Court is set to hear on Monday (July 22) a batch of petitions challenging the Uttar Pradesh government order asking eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti is likely to hear the case filed by an NGO, the Association of Protection of Civil Rights. Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra has also approached the top court against the directives.

The Muzaffarnagar police had last week directed all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names. Later, the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government extended the order across the state. The Uttarakhand government also followed suit.

Moitra's plea argued that the order violated multiple constitutional rights. In her plea before the top court, she has sought a stay on the orders passed by the two state governments saying such directives aggravate discord between communities.



The TMC leader said by forcing the disclosure of the names of proprietors and even those of their staff, on the stated ground of respecting pilgrims' dietary choices, “makes it clear that dietary choices is a pretext, or a proxy, for the compelled disclosure of personal -- and, in this case, religious – identity.”



“The impugned directives, issued with the alleged goal of respecting pilgrims’ dietary preferences and maintaining law and order, are manifestly arbitrary, issued without any determining principle, violate multiple constitutional rights, and outsource the State’s obligation of maintaining law and order upon the most vulnerable and marginalised sections of society,” the petition reads.

Delhi University Professor Apoorvanand and former Amnesty India head Aakar Patel have also approached the Supreme Court against the UP and Uttarakhand governments.

The pleas further argued that the advisory, which is then forcibly enforced, is an overreach of state authority and that the public notice and its enforcement are without the authority of law.

Interestingly, the move has invited a severe backlash not only from the Opposition but also from some of the NDA allies. BJP allies JDU and RLD have also joined the chorus for the withdrawal of the controversial order.

