SC seeks Karnataka govt's reply on plea seeking release of 'Thug life' in state

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday sought the Karnataka government's response on a plea seeking protection against alleged threats over the screening of Kamal Haasan's film "Thug Life" in Karnataka theatres.

A bench of justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan issued notice on M Mahesh Reddy's plea challenging the ban on the screening of the Tamil feature film, starring Haasan and directed by Mani Ratnam, in Karnataka.

Reddy in his plea, filed through advocate A Velan, contended that despite the movie being granted certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the Karnataka government has allegedly prevented its theatrical release through oral instructions and police interference, without issuing any official prohibitory order or any registration of an FIR qua the same.

Velan argued that such actions by the state amount to an unconstitutional restriction on free speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution.

The bench recorded the submission and said, "It is argued by the counsel appearing for the petitioner that a duly CBFC certified Tamil Feature Film “Thug Life” is not allowed to be screened in the theatres in the State of Karnataka. The so-called ban under threat of violence stems not from any lawful process, but from a deliberate campaign of terror, including explicit threats of arson against cinema halls and incitement to large-scale communal violence targeting linguistic minorities." While directing the copy of the petition be served upon the standing counsel for the state government, the bench said, "Considering the urgency shown in the matter and the issue involved, issue notice to the respondents, returnable on June 17, 2025." The bench recorded his argument that the so-called ban under threat of violence stems not from any lawful process but from a deliberate campaign of terror, including explicit threat of arson against cinema halls, incitement of large-scale violence targeting linguistic minorities.

The plea said, "This reign of intimidation is a direct, flagrant violation of the Fundamental Rights to Freedom of Speech and Expression (Article 19(1)(a)) and to Practice any Profession (Article 19(1)(g)). More seriously, it is a calculated attack on the secular fabric and public order of the State." It added that the Karnataka government through its authorities concerned has become a silent party to this undermining of the Constitution and its failure to use the full force of the law against those openly issuing threats of death, arson, and communal warfare is not just negligence; it is a surrender that effectively hands control to violent non-state actors.

"This constitutes a profound and flagrant failure of the law and order machinery in the state, signifying a dangerous weakening of the constitutional machinery's ability to function and protect its citizens," it said.

The plea sought direction declaring that the de facto ban on the screening of "Thug Life" in Karnataka, is illegal, unconstitutional, and void ab initio, being violative of Articles 14, 19(1)(a), 19(1)(g) and 21 of the Constitution.

It also sought directions to the authorities including police to ensure the safe, secure, and unimpeded exhibition of the film in all cinema theatres and multiplexes across Karnataka, that are willing to screen it, and to take all necessary steps to prevent any recurrence of such intimidation for this or any other lawfully certified film.

The plea further sought direction to initiate and pursue with utmost diligence, accountability, and transparency, appropriate legal proceedings, including criminal prosecution, against all individuals and office bearers of organizations who have issued threats of violence, arson, or incited communal hatred/violence in connection with the release of the film.

On June 9, the top court refused to grant an urgent hearing on a plea filed by a theatre association seeking protection against alleged threats over the screening of the film in Karnataka theatres.

It had asked the theatre association from Karnataka to approach the Karnataka High Court instead.

"Thug Life" released in cinema halls across the country on June 5.

The Tamil movie, which reunites Haasan with filmmaker Mani Ratnam after 1987's "Nayakan", could not be released in Karnataka after the 70-year-old's comments about Kannada language sparked a major controversy.

It was also released in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)