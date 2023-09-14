Supreme Court soon to be linked to National Judicial Data Grid

The Supreme Court will soon be linked to the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG), a repository of data on pendency of cases and disposal rate of courts from the taluka to the national level, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud announced on Thursday.

Presently, the portal shows data only up to the high court level.

As the chief justice started the day's proceedings in the Supreme Court, he said data of the apex court will be uploaded on the NJDG on real time basis.

"A small announcement. It is a historic day,” he said, and went on to explain what had been developed.

“It is a unique and informative platform which is developed by the NIC and in-house team of the Supreme Court. Now at the click of a button you can see real time information on pendency and disposal of cases, year-wise, total pendency of registered and unregistered cases, number of cases decided quorum-wise," he said.

Benefits of NJDG

The chief justice said that uploading of data on the NJDG will ensure transparency and accountability in the judicial domain.

The NJDG is a database of orders, judgments and case details of 18,735 district and subordinate courts and high courts created as an online platform under the eCourts Project.

Data is updated on a near real-time basis by the district and taluka courts connected to the system.

It provides data relating to judicial proceedings and decisions of all computerised district and subordinate courts in India.

All high courts have joined the NJDG through web services, providing easy access facility to the litigant public.

(With agency inputs)