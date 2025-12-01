SC refuses round-the-clock security to UP man against Bishnoi gang threat

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea filed by a Uttar Pradesh-based man who sought round-the-clock security claiming that he has received a threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

"Who is threatening you? Lawrence Bishnoi acts in UP also?" a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta asked the counsel appearing for the petitioner.

The counsel, who replied in the affirmative, said the petitioner was seeking round-the-clock security.

When the bench observed that the Bishnoi gang was operating in Rajasthan and Punjab, the counsel said, "He acts everywhere. Not only in India." The bench said there was a procedure prescribed for providing security and there are district-level, state-level and divisional-level committees for it.

"They will deal with it," the bench observed.

It asked the petitioner to go to the jurisdictional high court with his grievance.

The counsel said the petitioner had approached the high court after which the committee had dealt with his representation and rejected it.

"You challenge that order before the high court," the bench said.

When the bench showed its disinclination to entertain the plea, the counsel said he would withdraw it.

The bench allowed him to withdraw the plea with liberty to avail such other remedy as may be available under the law.

In his representation submitted earlier to the state, the petitioner had sought security, stating that he had received a death threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is an accused in several cases, is presently in custody.

According to sources, the Bishnoi gang operates in various states including Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan and Jharkhand. PTI

