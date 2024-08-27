Supreme Court grants bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (August 27) granted bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in the corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The apex court asked the ED and the CBI to show what "material" they had to prove that Kavitha was involved in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam. The court pulled up both the agencies over the nature of the probe being conducted in the case.



A bench of Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan pointed out Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, had already spent over five months in jail and that “the trial is not expected soon”, even if the prosecution claimed its investigation is over.

SC poses tough questions



The court also noted “the law provides special treatment for women while considering bail applications”, and strongly objected to the Delhi High Court rejecting her plea in July.



Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Kavitha, sought bail saying the probe against her has already been completed by the two agencies.

He also referred to the apex court's verdict granting bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia, a co-accused in the two cases.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the probe agencies, claimed that Kavitha had destroyed/formatted her mobile phone and her conduct amounted to tampering with evidence.

Rohatgi termed the allegation “bogus”.

“What is the material to show that she was involved in the crime,” the bench asked Raju.

Charges against Kavitha



The apex court had on August 12 sought responses from the CBI and the ED on Kavitha's pleas challenging a July 1 Delhi High Court order denying her bail in the two cases.

The high court had dismissed Kavitha's bail pleas in both cases, saying she was prima facie one of the main conspirators in the criminal conspiracy related to the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

The agencies have accused Kavitha of being part of the so-called South Group – a group of businessmen and politicians who allegedly paid the Aam Aadmi Party kickbacks worth Rs 100 crore in return for favouring them in the formulation and implementation of the policy.

The ED arrested Kavitha (46) from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15. The CBI arrested her on April 11 from Tihar jail.

Kavitha has denied all allegations.

(With agency inputs)

