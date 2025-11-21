Presidential reference: Is it a win for Centre? SC lawyer Sanjay Hegde explains

The Federal spoke to senior Supreme Court lawyer and constitutional expert Sanjay Hegde for this Capital Beat episode, breaking down the Supreme Court’s advisory opinion on the powers of Governors and the President over state Bills, and what the ruling means for federalism and democracy.

How do you interpret the SC opinion on timelines for Governors and the President?

It is not a verdict, it is an advisory opinion. The Constitution provides that whenever there are questions of law on which the President requires the advice of the Supreme Court, a reference can be made to the Court, and the Court will give its opinion.

Here, the opinion is unanimous. While it was being delivered, the judges even mentioned that they were thankful to one of their number for agreeing with the unanimity. That tells you there may initially have been differences of opinion which were ultimately melted down to arrive at a single, unanimous view.

What the Court has essentially done is to say: we will not have hard deadlines. We will not tell constitutional authorities that “you must act by this date” or that, in default, a Bill will automatically become law without their assent. At the same time, the absence of a fixed deadline is not meant to be read as a blank cheque.

The Court has made it clear that if there is undue delay, courts can still ask these authorities to act within a “reasonable time”. So there is space for judicial nudging, but not for judicially imposed hard limits or the concept of “deemed assent”. The Governor’s role in the legislative process cannot simply be erased. The Governor has to give assent before a Bill becomes law.

Without deadlines, won’t errant Governors keep stalling Bills like before?

There is an old analogy from the court system itself. Once, the Supreme Court directed a High Court to hear a matter and finish it within a week. It was an election-related case. A judge of the Calcutta High Court heard it, disposed it, but then wrote a judgment saying: the Supreme Court is not a “superior” court in the sense of administrative control over High Courts. High Courts are not “subordinate”. Both are constitutional courts. Therefore, the Supreme Court cannot set strict deadlines in that manner.

After that episode, the Supreme Court changed its language. Instead of commanding hard deadlines, it began “requesting” High Courts to finish matters preferably within three months, or six months, and so on. The judge who took that stand later became Chief Justice of India.

That is how constitutions work: constitutional organs must treat each other with respect. You cannot run a constitutional system on the basis of diktats alone.

What happens, however, when a constitutional organ simply refuses to function? The opinion recognises that courts can still ask the Governor or President to act. But the Court will not set hard deadlines, and it will not assume that it can act in their place. You cannot efface the Governor out of the legislative scheme entirely.

If Governors now treat the absence of hard timelines as a licence to do nothing, then the question of the very utility of the office of Governor in a democracy will arise.

Will this advisory prevent future Centre–state deadlocks or can they still recur?

If such situations continue, the office of the Governor and the very requirement for Governors will come under serious question. The Governor is an unelected constitutional authority.

The voice of the people lies with the elected government of the day. A seven-judge Bench in Shamsher Singh made it clear that India does not follow a presidential system. Ours is a system of parliamentary democracy. Governors have very little discretion; they are bound, in most matters, by cabinet advice.

This opinion clarifies that in the matter of assent to Bills, Governors may not always be bound by cabinet advice. But it also makes it clear that they cannot take no decision at all. The idea of an implicit “pocket veto” has been largely erased.

At the same time, the Court refuses to say: if there is delay beyond X days, the Governor simply ceases to matter. The Court is signalling that if Governors treat this as liberty or licence, their office itself will be questioned.

Historically, under colonial rule, Governors and the 1935 Act were used to stall elected provincial governments. That contributed to the freedom struggle. While drafting the Constitution, there was a debate on whether to have Governors at all. They were retained on the understanding that they would be above the political whirlpool, acting as friend, philosopher and guide, and as purely constitutional heads.

Any Governor who interferes with the working of an elected government—by action or inaction—will not have the legislative backing or the will of the people behind him.

Has the Court hesitated to play a meaningful checks-and-balances role, as CPI(M)’s MA Baby says?

What he is essentially saying is that the Court is willing to strike but afraid to wound. Courts often pass judgments and then see those judgments not being implemented. The Court has neither the sword nor the purse to enforce compliance. A familiar example is collegium recommendations. If the government does not want to appoint somebody whom the collegium has recommended, it simply sits on the file. Courts have so far hesitated to direct the government or use contempt in such cases. This exposes the limitation of courts, but it also raises another question: can governments simply ignore courts? Are we reaching a stage where governments implement only those judgments they like and ignore the rest? There is also a historical example from the United States. After the Supreme Court there ordered school desegregation—saying African-American and white children must attend school together—many southern states revolted. President Eisenhower, who had appointed Chief Justice Earl Warren, reportedly called it the “biggest damn fool mistake” he had made. At first he is said to have thought, “If Earl Warren has made his decision, let him enforce it.”

But then he realised it was a Supreme Court judgment, and the state must enforce it. Federal marshals were sent to escort children to school. That is how checks and balances work when all organs accept their responsibilities. So, yes, there is a feeling that courts are cautious and sometimes too cautious. But if people want to fight within a civilised framework, the only mechanism ultimately available is the court. If you keep coming back to court, the court has to decide. Since this is only an advisory, what if Governors or the President still refuse to act?

If a Governor or President does not act, and a government brings that issue to court, the Court can still intervene. It may request the Governor or President to “do the needful” with due expedition, or within a reasonable period—four weeks, six weeks, eight weeks. The Court may keep the matter pending, expecting that by the next date some action will have taken place. The real unanswered question is: what if even then nothing happens? The Court has consciously avoided deciding that hypothetical scenario today.

In practice, this will work on a case-to-case basis. The Court can spell out what it expects the Governor or President to do, and by when, in that particular case. If they still do not act, the Court may ask for reasons and examine whether those reasons are acceptable.

If the reasons are thin or arbitrary, the Court will have to evolve innovative ways of ensuring that the will of the people, as expressed through an elected legislature, is not thwarted. The opinion does not spell out those innovations now, but it does not close that door either.

Will case-by-case review disadvantage Opposition-ruled states and favour BJP-ruled states?

In political practice, it may well happen that Bills in Opposition-ruled states face more delay than Bills in states ruled by the party at the Centre. But the Court is dealing here with strict legal theory. In law, the position is: a Governor who has refused or delayed assent will be asked to act within a reasonable time. If, after that period, there is still no action, the Governor can be called upon to give reasons. If those reasons do not stand scrutiny, then the Court will have to ensure that constitutional principles, and the will of the legislature, are not defeated.

The opinion is not framed for one political moment. It is meant to apply whoever is in power—today or tomorrow. Just as it would be unthinkable to have a President who simply refuses to sign any legislation passed by Parliament, it is equally unacceptable to have Governors who indefinitely stall laws passed by state legislatures. Has the Court struck a balance or fallen short of its constitutional responsibility?

Today, many believe the Court, which should act as a brake against despotism or executive excess, has chosen to keep very weak brakes. The problem with weak brakes is obvious: if there is over-speeding, you risk serious accidents.

The criticism is that the Court could have gone further—it could have set explicit limits—and chose not to. Whether that means it has failed in its constitutional responsibility, or whether it has struck the right balance between comity and control, only time will tell.

It is also important to see the Constitution and its interpretation as neutral, not through the political lens of the moment. Today, one party may feel benefited; tomorrow, the roles may reverse. The principles will remain.

What applies to the President at the Centre should apply to the Governor in the states. You cannot have a President who refuses to sign laws passed by Parliament, and you cannot have Governors who indefinitely block laws passed by state Assemblies. The opinion keeps that larger structure in place while consciously avoiding hard, mechanical rules.

Is this ultimately a win-win for both Centre and states, or a win for the Centre?

In the short term, those in power at the Centre may see it as a victory because there are no fixed timelines. But the same framework will exist when another party is in power. Ultimately, the opinion says two things together: there are no rigid deadlines that erase the role of Governors or the President; and at the same time, these authorities cannot hide behind inaction forever. Courts can still step in when there is prolonged, unexplained delay. Whether this will work as a genuine balance, or whether it will embolden constitutional authorities to test the limits of inaction, is something that will be determined by how they behave—and how firmly courts respond—over the coming years.