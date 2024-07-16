Supreme Court gets 2 new judges, up to full strength; first one from Manipur

The SC collegium had earlier recommended the elevation of these two judges.

With this, the Supreme Court has its sanctioned strength of 34 judges, including Chief Justice Chandrachud.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the appointment of two new judges in the Supreme Court on Tuesday (July 16) after President Droupadi Murmu cleared the appointment of Justice N Kotiswar Singh and Justice R Mahadevan.

Justice N Kotiswar Singh

Justice N Kotiswar Singh has the distinction of being the first judge from Manipur to be appointed to the apex court. He currently serves as the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The son of Manipur’s first Advocate General N Ibotombi Singh, Justice Kotiswar also served as Manipur’s Advocate General before he became a judge.

Justice Kotiswar studied in Kirori Mal College and Campus Law Centre, Delhi University. He began working as an advocate in 1986. He has worked in the High Courts of Guwahati and Manipur.

Justice R Mahadevan

Justice Mahadevan is presently the acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court. A native of Chennai, he completed his law degree from Madras Law College. He has served as Additional Government Pleader (taxes) for the government of Tamil Nadu, Additional Central Government Standing Counsel, and Senior Panel Counsel for the Government of India at Madras High Court.

He appeared in over 9,000 cases as a lawyer. He became a judge of Madras High Court in 2013.