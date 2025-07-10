'You should have acted early': SC questions EC on Bihar electoral roll revision timing

The Supreme Court on Thursday (July 10) asked the Election Commission (EC) why it has chosen to conduct the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar just ahead of the Assembly polls when the exercise could have been done before.

“If you are to check citizenship under SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar, then you should have acted early; it is a bit late,” the top court told EC.

A partial working day (PWD) bench comprising Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Joymalya Bagchi made the observation while hearing a batch of pleas challenging the EC’s decision to undertake SIR of electoral rolls in the poll-bound Bihar.

In its reply, the EC told the court that citizenship is required to be checked for being a voter in India under Article 326 of Constitution.

To this, the top court asked the poll body if the issue of citizenship was its prerogative instead of the Home Ministry.

10 petitions in SC

Over 10 petitions have been filed in the SC, including one by NGO 'Association for Democratic Reforms', the lead petitioner.

RJD MP Manoj Jha and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, Congress' K C Venugopal, NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule, CPI leader D Raja, Samajwadi Party's Harinder Singh Malik, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant, JMM's Sarfraz Ahmed and Dipankar Bhattacharya of CPI (ML) have also moved the top court, seeking direction for quashing the EC order.



