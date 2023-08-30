'Super blue moon' to enthrall stargazers on Thursday morning

Skywatchers in India can expect a captivating display on Thursday (August 31) early morning when they will witness a ‘super blue moon’, described as one of the most magnificent and radiant moons of 2023.

Referred as ‘supermoon’ due to its huge size in the sky, it occurs when the moon aligns closest to Earth during its full phase. Contrary to its name, the moon will not turn blue. In fact, the term ‘blue moon’ is accorded because a second full moon is reappearing within a month. Just as we say ‘once in a blue moon’, this term refers to an extraordinary event or occasion.

This second super blue moon of the month is set to emerge at 4:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) on Thursday, according to reports.

In India, sky-watchers could enjoy a favourable view as the moon is projected to rise in the early hours of Thrusday. Those viewing may also see Saturn, which will be close to the moon.

Its distinct features could possibly be visible to those who use a telescope or high-power binoculars. According to NASA, the next such event is expected in 2037.,