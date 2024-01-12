Sunil Kanugolu not to guide Congress in Lok Sabha Polls

The Federal
12 Jan 2024 11:02 AM GMT

Sunil Kanugolu, the strategist who is credited with helping the Congress win the Karnataka and Telangana assembly polls, will not be guiding it in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, according to NDTV. Kanugolu, who was earlier part of the Congress' Task Force 2024 initiative, will instead focus on its Haryana and Maharashtra campaigns, it

Two years ago, Prashant Kishor, another high-profile poll strategist, had eneded negotiations with the Congress.

The NDTV report said Kanugolu's redeployment to state polls is being attributed to the fact he has teams in place in Maharashtra and Haryana.

