Sukma-Bijapur: Five Naxalites surrender, two arrested, three IEDs recovered

Sukma/Bijapur, Aug 30 (PTI) Two Naxalites were arrested and five ultras laid down arms in Sukma in Chhattisgarh, while three improvised explosive devices were recovered in Bijapur, police officials said on Friday.

Woman ultra Dudhi Bhime as well as her associates Vetti Raja, Vanjam Ganga, Dudhi Pojja alias Bokke alias Baira and Kawasi Bhima surrendered in Sukma, an official said.

"They were involved in various acts of violence, including attacking police teams. Two Naxalites, identified as Veko Hidma and Madkam Nanda, were arrested near Potkalli village under Kistaram police station limits," the official said.

"The District Reserve Guard, 208th COBRA battalion and local police were out on anti-Naxal operation on Thursday when they were held. Hidma and Nanda are involved in an IED blast in which two villagers were injured in Dabbamarka in November 2023," he said.

Another official said three IEDs planted by Maoists in the forests of Mokur and Peddagelur in Bijapur district were recovered when the 168th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was carrying out a de-mining exercise.

"The three IEDs, which weighed 4 kilograms each, were neutralized by the CRPF's Bomb Disposal and Dog Squad," the official informed. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)