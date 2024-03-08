Sudha Murty nominated to Rajya Sabha; 'powerful testament to Nari Shakti,' says PM Modi

Author, philanthropist and former chairperson of Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murty, on Friday (March 8) was nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

In a congratulatory post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded her contribution to diverse fields.

In his post, Modi asserted that Murty's presence in the Upper House is a powerful testament to "Nari Shakti" (women power), exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping the nation's destiny.

Wishing her a fruitful tenure, he said, “I am delighted that the President of India has nominated @SmtSudhaMurtyJi to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our 'Nari Shakti', exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation's destiny. Wishing her a fruitful Parliamentary tenure."

Murty is the wife of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and mother-in-law of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The 73-year-old, whose nomination comes on International Women's Day, was awarded the Padma Shri in 2006 and the Padma Bhushan in 2023.

