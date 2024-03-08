Sudha Murty nominated to Rajya Sabha; 'powerful testament to Nari Shakti,' says PM Modi
Murty is an author, philanthropist and former chairperson of Infosys Foundation
Author, philanthropist and former chairperson of Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murty, on Friday (March 8) was nominated to the Rajya Sabha.
In a congratulatory post on X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded her contribution to diverse fields.
In his post, Modi asserted that Murty's presence in the Upper House is a powerful testament to "Nari Shakti" (women power), exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping the nation's destiny.
Wishing her a fruitful tenure, he said, “I am delighted that the President of India has nominated @SmtSudhaMurtyJi to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our 'Nari Shakti', exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation's destiny. Wishing her a fruitful Parliamentary tenure."
Murty is the wife of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and mother-in-law of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.
The 73-year-old, whose nomination comes on International Women's Day, was awarded the Padma Shri in 2006 and the Padma Bhushan in 2023.