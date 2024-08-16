Subramanian Swamy moves Delhi HC over Rahul's citizenship: Report

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has moved Delhi high court over a long-pending issue of the question of the citizenship of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Parliament.

According to news reports, Swamy has moved the Delhi high court asking them to direct Ministry of Home Affairs to decide his representation on cancelling Rahul’s Indian citizenship. The plea is likely to be heard by the high court next week.

Bar and Bench reported that Swamy had written to the home ministry way back in 2019 claiming that Rahul was one of the directors and secretary of Backops Limited, a firm registered in the UK in 2003. In the company’s Annual Returns filed in October 2005, and again in October 2006, Rahul had declared that his nationality was British.

And, further Swamy said that also in the firm’s dissolution application dated February 17, 2009, the Congress MP’s nationality had been given as British.

Rahul holding UK citizenship violates Article 9 of the Constitution and Indian Citizenship Act, 1955, pointed out Swamy.

Further, Swamy told the high court that the MHA wrote to Rahul on April 29, 2019 asking him to convey the “factual position" of his citizenship within a fortnight.

But, five years have passed after this letter and there is still no clarity what decision was taken by the MHA on the issue, Swamy added.

Rahul, who has been an MP for five terms, has been elected as an MP from the Congress bastion of Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress, which has the largest number of seats in the INDIA bloc with 99 seats, got the Leader of Opposition post after a gap of 10 years.