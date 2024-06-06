NEET UG 2024 | Students, parents allege irregularities, demand re-exam

There has been a hue and cry by medical aspirants and their parents about several alleged irregularities in the conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2024 (NEET UG), demanding that the exam be held again.

There have been allegations of exam paper leaks, last-minute awarding of grace marks to some students for lost time, errors in the results, and questions about the marking system. People have also questioned the decision to announce the results 10 days before the scheduled date.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) that administers the pre-medical entrance examination announced the NEET UG results for over 2.4 million students on Tuesday (June 4). A total of 67 students achieved the All India Rank (AIR) 1, with the highest score of 99.99 per cent.

67 toppers this year

A person with the handle “Indian Doctor” had this poser on X, “Previous year only 2 candidates scored 720/720 & this time 67 toppers & allegedly max from same centres. Is this true? Kindly give clarification! @NTA_Exams @PMO INDIA #NEETfraud.”

8 toppers from same centre

Another X user Dr Shreeram Bishnoi highlighted the fact that 8 candidates with the same sequence of roll numbers topped from one particular centre.

He wrote, “One more Suspicious irregularity coming out. 8 candidates with same sequence roll number starting with 2307010168, 333, 403, 460, 178, 037, 186, 198. How is it possible from 25 Lakh students, 8 students topped from same centre? #NEET #NEETfraud #NEET_paper.”