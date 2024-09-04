Student killed by cow vigilantes: Will VP Dhankhar, PM Modi speak up, asks Sibal

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday (September 4) said the killing of a class 12 student after being “mistaken” for a cattle smuggler was due to the encouragement given to the agenda of hate, and asked whether Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak up on the incident.

The student, Aryan Mishra, was allegedly chased in a car and shot dead in Faridabad on August 23 by a group of five suspected cow vigilantes who claimed they mistook the boy for a cattle smuggler, police sources said on Tuesday (September 3).

In a post on X, Sibal said, "Shame on us. Aryan (class 12th student). Shot and killed by cow vigilantes in Haryana mistaking him to be a 'cow transporter'! Cause: Encouraging the agenda of hate. Will our PM, our Vice-President, our Home Minister speak up!" the former Union minister said.