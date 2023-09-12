Snubbed and stranded: Waiting for over 48 hrs, Trudeau to be delayed further

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s departure from New Delhi may be further delayed as a replacement aircraft that was expected to arrive in the Indian capital on Monday (September 11) night after his Airbus plane developed a snag may now arrive later due to its unscheduled diversion in London.



The technical snag in his aircraft had prevented Trudeau from leaving as scheduled after the G20 Summit on Sunday night. Canada said that the country's armed forces are working hard to bring the Canadian delegation back home.

The Canadian prime minister and his delegation, who were to leave Delhi after the G20 summit on Sunday (September 10), have been stranded in New Delhi due to technical issues with their aircraft. According to international news reports, the Royal Canadian Air Force’s CC-150 Polaris despatched to New Delhi was diverted from London and no reason was provided for the diversion. The report said CC-150 Polaris may only leave London on Tuesday morning (local time). CBC News reported that as a fallback measure, a technician with a replacement part has also been sent to Delhi.

Ferry aircraft was expected to leave on September 11 Earlier, sources had said that a ferry aircraft to fly the Canadian delegation back was expected to land at the Delhi airport at around 10 pm on Monday (September 11).

In an e-mailed statement to PTI, the Canadian Prime Minister's office said the Canadian Armed Forces are continuing their best efforts to get the delegation home.

"We will keep you updated regularly as the situation evolves. Their latest update shows an earliest possible departure of Tuesday late afternoon. The situation remains fluid," Press Secretary Mohammad Hussain said in the statement.

Trudeau’s India-related problems

Trudeau’s India-related predicaments seem to continue from where they left off, and the problem with the plane is the latest. During his first trip to India as Prime Minister in 2018, there was a diplomatic goof-up when it was revealed that one of the people on Canada’s guest list for an event was a man who had been convicted of trying to assassinate an Indian politician on Canadian soil. On this visit to India for the G20 Summit, the Indian Prime Minister Modi made a public statement that was critical of Canada for allegedly allowing extremist groups to carry out anti-India activities in Canada, which was an obvious reference to Sikh groups agitating for Khalistan. There was no formal bilateral meeting between Trudeau and Modi during the two-day G20 event in New Delhi, and after a short discussion they had, the Canadian PM said they had discussed “foreign interference and respect for the rule of law”. Canada’s national security adviser had earlier accused India of interfering in Canada’s affairs. Outdated infrastructure The technical issue with the plane also draws attention to the fact that Canada has not modernised its infrastructure. The aircraft that ferry the country’s prime minister and top officials are Airbus A310s that were purchased in the 1980s and need to be replaced. It has caused problems earlier too. They are so outdated that they need to stopover in Alaska and Japan in order to refuel during Trudeau’s visits to Asia. Trudeau’s main opponent, leader of the Conservative Party Pierre Poilievre, attacked the Prime Minister for mismanagement. “Now Trudeau gets to experience the same flight delays he has imposed on Canadians through his mismanagement of federal airports,” he wrote on social media platform X.